Progression has Underwood knocking on Cedar Falls’ door

For the second straight year, Underwood football is just one game away from earning a trip to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
After falling short last year, the Eagles have returned to the state quarterfinals only this time the Eagles will have a chance to earn a trip to the UNI-Dome on their own field. Standing in the way is Class 1A No. 9 West Sioux team that is somewhat familiar to some players on this Eagle team as well as the coaches.
In 2019, West Sioux defeated Underwood 42-7 in the round of 16 in 2019 to end Underwood’s season in Hawarden en route to an eventual semifinal appearance for the Falcons. Now the Falcons and Eagles meet again for a spot in the semis on the line.
“Last time we played these guys they were the two-time defending state champ,” Eagles coach Nate Mechaelson said. “Obviously their quarterback Hunter Dekkers went on to go to Iowa State and they had a lot of other great talents on that team. It was also the first time we had made the playoffs in about four years at that time and were just starting to build our program.”
Underwood’s defeat in 2019 served as a lesson of sorts to a young Eagles squad at that time. Back then Mechaelson says that team wasn’t quite there. This year, those lessons have turned them into the 10-0 team they are today, and feel confident they have what it takes this time against the Falcons.
“It was kind of a jump start for us,” Mechaelson said. “We’ve made the playoffs since that year and have advanced further each time. At that point in 2019, we weren’t quite ready for that next step, but the goal moving forward was to find a way to make the next step. From that moment on, a lot of the kids have bought in, we’ve only lost two games since then who turned out to be the defending champion (OABCIG) and the runner up (Van Meter).
“As soon as our quarterfinal game was over with Van Meter we talked to the returning players about how we can continue to advance our progress and now we have that opportunity this Friday.”
This game features two of Class 1A’s best quarterbacks as both quarterbacks have seen a great deal of success.
West Sioux junior quarterback Dylan Wiggins shares a similar stat line with Underwood’s Alex Ravlin. Wiggins has thrown for 2,348 yards to Ravlin’s 2,275 yards. Wiggins has thrown for 31 touchdowns while Ravlin has thrown 27. However, Wiggins hasn’t always been as efficient as he’s thrown 11 interceptions, whereas Ravlin has been picked off just four times thus far.
On the other hand, While Underwood features one of the best running backs in Joey Anderson who has run for over 1,500 yards this season, the Falcons have a running back committee to complement their passing attack.
“Anyone who’s paid any attention to West Sioux knows that throwing the football has been a staple to their offense,” Mechaelson said. “They’ve had some fantastic quarterbacks in their program. Wiggins has started over the last two years now after Hunter (Dekkers) started about the last four for them. So over the past six years, they’ve had a high level of talent at the quarterback position and they’ve been able to surround that talent with good playmakers at receiver and running back.
“It’s going to be a major challenge for our defense. A challenge that we have not seen yet this year, but on the other hand, I think we have some offensive power that they may have not seen before. They have played some great competition up north, but either way. Both teams are going to be ready.”
On the defensive side, The Falcons have at times had difficulty keeping their opponents passing games as the Falcons have allowed teams around 200 yards or more through the air on three occasions.
While the Falcons rushing defense has proven tough, there have been two games where opponents have run over 150 yards total on them. All in all, the Eagles think they can move the ball well against this Falcon defense.
“Just have to continue doing what we do,” Mechaelson said. “We know we also have to run the ball. When we look at our past success and failure in the playoffs it’s had a lot to do with how well we’ve ran the football. If we do that I think it will really help open up the passing game even more and keep pressure on their secondary. Overall, we’re going to stay balanced as much as possible because that will allow us the best opportunity to win and take advantage of their weaknesses.”
The Eagles fell just short last year in a 33-14 loss to Van Meter after going into halftime tied at 14-14 in that game. This year things just feel different. Mechaelson says the confidence comes from the progression he’s seen from these players.
“I think we’ve taken a big step forward with our running game,” Mechaelson said. “A big part of that has to do with the offensive line’s play, we expected a lot from them this year, but as so they’ve really exceeded my expectations this year. Joey Anderson has also really turned the corner on his ability to run the football. He was a really good player for us last year and even in the previous year. He’s just been at a whole new level this year.
“Then with Alex (Ravlin) being older and more experienced has also really propelled this offense. That and the depth at receiver have been great. We’ve had some guys go down over the past few weeks, and last week we had sidelined some guys for a bit. We had three sophomore receivers play against Western Christian and we still had like 275 yards receiving and passing and had multiple touchdowns. These guys have found ways to keep advancing at their positions.”
Underwood’s last trip to the UNI-Dome was in 2002. Nearly 20 years later a chance for a second-ever appearance in the state semifinal round stares them in the face. To earn this trip would be nothing short of a big payoff for not just the coaches, but the players as well.
“Obviously it would mean a heck of a lot, not just to me, but the players too,” Mechaelson said. “It’s all more about the kids and the work they’ve put in and I told the senior last night, while they were in eighth grade this was a program that went 2-7 in the previous season.
“In their freshman year we had a few of those guys playing that next season and we barely missed the playoffs at 5-4. Since then, we haven’t missed the playoffs and they’ve continued to take another step forward. They made the round of 16 as sophomores, then the quarterfinals last year, and now with a lot of seniors leading the way we’ve made another quarterfinal appearance.
“More than anything, I just want them to be rewarded for all the work and sacrifices they’ve made. We’ve got great kids, and I know every coach says that, but they earned their right to be in this position and hopefully we can do our part to help them keep playing and take another step this Friday.”
The kick-off between West Sioux and Underwood is set for 7 p.m. in Underwood.