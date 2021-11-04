Progression has Underwood knocking on Cedar Falls’ door

“Anyone who’s paid any attention to West Sioux knows that throwing the football has been a staple to their offense,” Mechaelson said. “They’ve had some fantastic quarterbacks in their program. Wiggins has started over the last two years now after Hunter (Dekkers) started about the last four for them. So over the past six years, they’ve had a high level of talent at the quarterback position and they’ve been able to surround that talent with good playmakers at receiver and running back.

“It’s going to be a major challenge for our defense. A challenge that we have not seen yet this year, but on the other hand, I think we have some offensive power that they may have not seen before. They have played some great competition up north, but either way. Both teams are going to be ready.”

On the defensive side, The Falcons have at times had difficulty keeping their opponents passing games as the Falcons have allowed teams around 200 yards or more through the air on three occasions.

While the Falcons rushing defense has proven tough, there have been two games where opponents have run over 150 yards total on them. All in all, the Eagles think they can move the ball well against this Falcon defense.