Rallis, big plays lead St. Albert to third consecutive victory

Cy Patterson made it three first-quarter touchdowns for the Falcons on a wildcat-type play, taking the direct snap and running it up the gut for a 6-yard touchdown and a 21-0 advantage at 1:52 in the first.

Tri-Center answered with 21-yard touchdown scamper from Michael Turner, cutting the lead to 20-6.

Rallis found paydirt again running 31 yards to the end zone with 4:30 left before halftime.

With 3:54 remaining in the first half, Fagan found the end zone for the second time, taking a shotgun handoff 49 yards down the middle of the field and a 34-6 lead.

St. Albert stuffed a 4th-and-6 attempt from Tri-Center, taking over possession at the Trojan 32. Three plays later Patterson ran it in from 11 yards out and the rout was on with a 41-6 halftime lead.

Tri Center outscored the Falcons 20-6 in the second half, which was primarily the Trojans first-unit against St. Albert reserves.

As strange as it seems, both teams enter the final game of the regular season next Friday with St. Albert playing at Sidney, while Tri-Center is scheduled to host AHSTW.