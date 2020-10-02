Rallis, big plays lead St. Albert to third consecutive victory

The unexpected bye a week ago didn’t quell St. Albert’s momentum on Friday.
The Falcons won their third consecutive game, defeating Tri-Center 47-26 at Al Leber Field, improving their record to 3-2 on the season.
“I thought we played well and with emotion, but didn’t execute in some areas as well as we would have liked to, so there’s still plenty to work on,” St. Albert head coach Jake Driver said.
Sam Rallis impacted the game in all three phases, scoring three total touchdowns – one rushing, one receiving and one on a punt return – while also adding an interception for good measure.
“Rallis is a special player,” Driver said. “We were able to get him into space a few times and he had some nice blocking in front of him.”
St. Albert got on the scoreboard first thanks in part to a Rallis interception returned to the 3-yard line on Tri-Center’s first offensive possession. Three plays later, fullback Greg Fagan ran it in leading to a 7-0 Falcon lead at the 7:53 mark of the first quarter.
Rallis made his presence felt again moments later, taking a short pass from Brendan Monohan 63 yards to the house for a 14-0 lead with 5:06 remaining in the first. Rallis got an assist from Connor Cerny, who helped spring the play with a textbook downfield block.
Cy Patterson made it three first-quarter touchdowns for the Falcons on a wildcat-type play, taking the direct snap and running it up the gut for a 6-yard touchdown and a 21-0 advantage at 1:52 in the first.
Tri-Center answered with 21-yard touchdown scamper from Michael Turner, cutting the lead to 20-6.
Rallis found paydirt again running 31 yards to the end zone with 4:30 left before halftime.
With 3:54 remaining in the first half, Fagan found the end zone for the second time, taking a shotgun handoff 49 yards down the middle of the field and a 34-6 lead.
St. Albert stuffed a 4th-and-6 attempt from Tri-Center, taking over possession at the Trojan 32. Three plays later Patterson ran it in from 11 yards out and the rout was on with a 41-6 halftime lead.
Tri Center outscored the Falcons 20-6 in the second half, which was primarily the Trojans first-unit against St. Albert reserves.
As strange as it seems, both teams enter the final game of the regular season next Friday with St. Albert playing at Sidney, while Tri-Center is scheduled to host AHSTW.
“We’re going to focus on ourselves and take care of the little things, eliminate all the distractions in the world right now and stay together and focus on what we would like to accomplish, and make some noise once we get there,” Driver said.
Tri-Center (2-4) 6 0 0 20—26
St. Albert (3-2) 20 21 6 0—47
SA: Greg Fagan 3 run (Sam Wilber PAT good)
SA: Sam Rallis 63 from Brendan Monohan (Wilber PAT good)
SA: Cy Patterson 6 run (PAT no good)
TC: Michael Turner 21 run (Two-point try unsuccessful)
SA: Rallis 31 run (Wilber PAT good)
SA: Fagan 49 run (Wilber PAT good)
SA: Patterson 11 run (Wilber PAT good)
SA: Rallis 51 punt return (Wilber PAT blocked)
TC: Mason Rohatsch 54 from Jaxon Johnson (Two-point try unsuccessful)
TC: Johnson 2 run (Two-point try unsuccessful)
TC: Turner 20 run (Turner run)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!