Rams boys and girls win Hawkeye Ten; LC boys are conference runner-up

DENISON — Glenwood’s boy’s cross country team was crowned Hawkeye Ten conference champion Thursday evening after placing four runners in the top 15, two in the top 10.

Within the top 10, freshman Andrew Smith placed sixth for the Rams and Liam Hays came in 10th.

Lewis Central’s boys cross country team finished second in a competitive race. The Titans had two runners place in the top five as freshman Ethan Eichhorn finished third and senior Nathan Sell came in at fourth.

Though the Titans would of course liked to have brought home the gold, coach Taylor May was overall very pleased with everyone’s efforts to earn the runner-up spot.

“I am very proud of the way the boys ran tonight,” May said. “They did everything we asked of them and ran a great race. They put themselves in a perfect position, but Glenwood just ran tremendous tonight.”

“Ethan ran another solid race. To finish third as a freshman in the Hawkeye Ten is very impressive. Nathan ran his best race of the season tonight. I am very happy for him getting his first top five finish at the conference (meet). We had all seven of our guys in the top 30. We will look to continue that momentum into next week at districts.”