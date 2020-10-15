Rams boys and girls win Hawkeye Ten; LC boys are conference runner-up

DENISON — Glenwood’s boy’s cross country team was crowned Hawkeye Ten conference champion Thursday evening after placing four runners in the top 15, two in the top 10.
Within the top 10, freshman Andrew Smith placed sixth for the Rams and Liam Hays came in 10th.
Lewis Central’s boys cross country team finished second in a competitive race. The Titans had two runners place in the top five as freshman Ethan Eichhorn finished third and senior Nathan Sell came in at fourth.
Though the Titans would of course liked to have brought home the gold, coach Taylor May was overall very pleased with everyone’s efforts to earn the runner-up spot.
“I am very proud of the way the boys ran tonight,” May said. “They did everything we asked of them and ran a great race. They put themselves in a perfect position, but Glenwood just ran tremendous tonight.”
“Ethan ran another solid race. To finish third as a freshman in the Hawkeye Ten is very impressive. Nathan ran his best race of the season tonight. I am very happy for him getting his first top five finish at the conference (meet). We had all seven of our guys in the top 30. We will look to continue that momentum into next week at districts.”
Notably, St. Albert had a runner finish within the top 10, as sophomore Collin Lillie placed ninth.
The Ram girls team also claimed the conference title as three of the team’s runners placed within the top 10.
Senior Emma Huges placed second, senior Erin Schultz placed ninth and junior Riley Wiese was 10th.
Lewis Central and St. Albert also had a runner finish in the top 10 as well. Sophomore Reese Duncan placed seventh for the Saintes and junior Natalie Smith was eighth for LC.
Boys Team Results: 1. Glenwood 63; 2. Lewis Central 70; 3. Atlantic 77; 4. Harlan 122; 5. Kuemper Catholic 137; 6. Clarinda 147; 7. St. Albert 161; 8. Denison 192; 9. Red Oak 196; 10. Shenandoah 238.
Boys Individual Top 10: 1. Craig Alan Becker, Atlantic, 16:25; 2. Trey Gross, Harlan, 16:32 3. Ethan Eichhorn, LC, 16:45; 4. Nathan Sell, LC, 17:05; 5. Baylor Bergen, Red Oak, 17:07; 6. Andrew Smith, Glenwood, 17:09; 7. Micheal Pottebaum, Kuemper, 17:23; 8. Zane Berg, Atlantic, 17:26; 9. Collin Lillie, St. Albert, 17:34; 10. Liam Hays, Glenwood, 17:35.
Lewis Central top five: Ethan Eichhorn, third, 16:45; Nathan Sell, fourth, 17:05; Kayden Pearson, 19th, 18:05; Jonah Churchill, 23rd, 18:19; Tyler Ruiz, 24th, 18:20.
St. Albert top five: Collin Lillie, ninth, 17:34; Hayden Piskorski, 15th, 17:59; Chase Morton 32nd, 18:45; Alex Gast, 50th, 19:38; Owen Wise, 61st, 20:17.
Girls Team Results: 1. Glenwood 42; 2. Harlan 57; 3. Atlantic 75; 4. Creston 114; 5. Lewis Central 120; 6. Shenandoah 159; 7. Red Oak 185; 8. Kuemper Catholic 221; 9. Denison 233.
Girls Individual Top 10: 1. Braelyn Baker, Creston, 19:51; 2. Emma Hughes, Glenwood, 19:55; 3. Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic, 20:00; 4. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda, 20:06; 5. Kaia Bieker, Harlan, 20:14; 6. Brecken VanBaale, Harlan, 20:19; 7. Reese Duncan, St. Albert, 20:24; 8. Natalie Smith, LC, 20:28; 9. Erin Schultz, Glenwood, 20:29.07; 10. Riley Wiese, Glenwood, 20:29.72
Lewis Central top five: Natalie Smith, eighth, 20:28; Haley Bach, 15th, 20:54; Ava McNeal, 34th, 23:06; Isabel McNeal, 38th, 23:23; Connie Brougham, 47th, 24:26.
St. Albert: Reese Duncan, seventh, 20:24; Carly McKeever, 25th, 21:50; Brenna Smith, 29th, 22:42; Mallory Daley, 59th, 25:17.
