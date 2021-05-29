Rams pull away in big inning

Thomas Jefferson baseball stuck with Glenwood for the first four innings, but a tough fifth inning spelled the end in a 16-0 loss at home on Friday.

The Jackets only trailed by four after four innings but gave up 12 runs in the fifth ending the game via the mercy rule.

Head coach Tom Giles credited pitching for the early success.

“We started Ricardo Peacock on the mound and he pitched very well and then he was getting up towards his pitch limit and so he got pulled,” he said. “We’re thin on pitching. We put in a relief pitcher and they scored 12 runs in the fifth. The game was actually a pretty good game.”

Glenwood and Thomas Jefferson both recorded hits in the first inning. Glenwood junior Austin Patton singled on a fly ball to right field in the first and Thomas Jefferson eighth-grader Garrett Denman singled on a ground ball up the middle. Both runners were left stranded.

Both defenses sat down the offense in order in the second inning.

Glenwood’s offense started to click in the third. Senior Chase Rounds led off with a double and advanced to third during the next at bat. Junior Jayme Fritts blasted an RBI single to left field to score Rounds.