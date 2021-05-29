Rams pull away in big inning

Thomas Jefferson baseball stuck with Glenwood for the first four innings, but a tough fifth inning spelled the end in a 16-0 loss at home on Friday.
The Jackets only trailed by four after four innings but gave up 12 runs in the fifth ending the game via the mercy rule.
Head coach Tom Giles credited pitching for the early success.
“We started Ricardo Peacock on the mound and he pitched very well and then he was getting up towards his pitch limit and so he got pulled,” he said. “We’re thin on pitching. We put in a relief pitcher and they scored 12 runs in the fifth. The game was actually a pretty good game.”
Glenwood and Thomas Jefferson both recorded hits in the first inning. Glenwood junior Austin Patton singled on a fly ball to right field in the first and Thomas Jefferson eighth-grader Garrett Denman singled on a ground ball up the middle. Both runners were left stranded.
Both defenses sat down the offense in order in the second inning.
Glenwood’s offense started to click in the third. Senior Chase Rounds led off with a double and advanced to third during the next at bat. Junior Jayme Fritts blasted an RBI single to left field to score Rounds.
Junior Kaden Petersen triple in the next at bat and Patton hit another single but the score stayed at 1-0 after a pickoff and a third out.
Komer singled against in the bottom of the third but was picked off, ending the inning.
The Rams continued to click in the top of the fourth. Sophomore Risto Lappala hit a one-out single and junior Caleb Dressel advanced on a base on balls and senior Chase Rounds loaded the bases with a single down the third baseline.
A strikeout gave the Yellow Jackets defense hope but Fritts three-run triple extended the lead to 4-0. Peacock ended the inning with a strikeout.
T.J. eighth grader Kendall Bell singled on a fly ball to center field in the bottom of the fourth but was also left on base.
Glenwood opened the floodgates in the fifth inning. Freshman Trent Patton, sophomore Jason Colpitts, sophomore Risto Lappala, Dressel and sophomore Evan Soergel all recorded hits in the innings. Colpitts and Lappala each finished with two hits.
Thomas Jefferson walked five batters in the fifth and committed an error, leading to 12 runs being scored.
Yellow Jacket eighth grader Nate Anderson reached first on a base on balls but three outs ended the game.
“We got some hits, just not timely,” Giles said. “They scored their first run on an error. ... It just didn’t bounce our way. The game was a lot closer than the score says.”
Glenwood senior pitcher Chase Rounds pitched four innings, allowing four hits and no runs while walking one batter and striking out six.
“They had a pitcher that pitches well,” Giles said. “We didn’t make adjustments to hit the outside corner because that’s where he was basically pitching and we never made adjustments. He did a good job.”
Thomas Jefferson will be in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a doubleheader against LeMars.
Glenwood (1-2) 001 312X X — 16 15 0
Thomas Jefferson (0-3) 000 00X X — 0 4 1