Rams rally to knock off Knights

Class 4A No. 4 Glenwood volleyball rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat Class 2A No. 7 Kuemper Catholic in a five-set Hawkeye 10 thriller on Tuesday night (20-25, 13-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-9) at home.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the girls and how they finished,” Rams coach Paula Carmen said. “There were a lot of things that went on behind the scenes tonight, having our starting setter injured put us where we weren’t sure what her status would for this game. So to see the girls that came out onto the court and make the changes that they did to improve, everyone bought in, and I’m super proud of them.”

The Knights controlled the tempo and the net in the first two sets. The Knights finished set one on a 9-1 run to win 25-20. Kuemper then scored the first five in set two and lead by as much as 13 in the second set along the way to a 25-13 win in set two. The Rams were missing a couple of key girls due to injury and were not liking the first four games but were not about to go out quietly.

“We made a couple of lineup changes and switched up our setters,” senior Brynlee Arnold said. “None of us like to lose. We kept picking each other up and flipped the switch after the second set and kept saying we aren’t going to lose to Kuemper again.”