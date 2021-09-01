Rams rally to knock off Knights

Class 4A No. 4 Glenwood volleyball rallied from a two-set deficit to defeat Class 2A No. 7 Kuemper Catholic in a five-set Hawkeye 10 thriller on Tuesday night (20-25, 13-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-9) at home.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the girls and how they finished,” Rams coach Paula Carmen said. “There were a lot of things that went on behind the scenes tonight, having our starting setter injured put us where we weren’t sure what her status would for this game. So to see the girls that came out onto the court and make the changes that they did to improve, everyone bought in, and I’m super proud of them.”
The Knights controlled the tempo and the net in the first two sets. The Knights finished set one on a 9-1 run to win 25-20. Kuemper then scored the first five in set two and lead by as much as 13 in the second set along the way to a 25-13 win in set two. The Rams were missing a couple of key girls due to injury and were not liking the first four games but were not about to go out quietly.
“We made a couple of lineup changes and switched up our setters,” senior Brynlee Arnold said. “None of us like to lose. We kept picking each other up and flipped the switch after the second set and kept saying we aren’t going to lose to Kuemper again.”
Down to their final set, the Rams took advantage of some Kuemper mistakes in set three. While the Knights eventually went on an 8-1 run to tie the game at 21-21. The Rams used a few kills and survived to force a fourth set via a 25-23 win in set three.
“We didn’t know what to fully expect from them in the first two sets,” freshman Charlie Hernandez said. “In the huddle after the second set, we were a little down on ourselves, but we still had some girls who were picking us up, and we knew we could turn things around.”
Hernandez and Arnold then helped the Rams flip the switch as they lead the charge at the net as Arnold had 11 kills and eight blocks, Hernandez had a team-leading 13 kills. Kuemper and Glenwood went back and forth until the teams neared double-digit scores in the fourth set, which was when the Rams went on a 4-0 spurt fueled by three consecutive aces by Arnold to build a 12-9 advantage.
The Rams never gave up the lead in set four after that run and forced a fifth and final set after a 25-19 victory.
“Honestly, I’ve never served in a game before until this season,” Arnold said. “This is my first year doing so, and I took advantage of this opportunity I’ve been given, and I just kind of went with it and got some timely aces tonight.
“We were struggling at the net in those first two sets, I was hitting it right at the block and then made the switch to hit around the block and I knew I needed to step up my blocking game in those last three sets.”
“Our setters put up nice balls for us at the net,” Hernandez added. “The passes were awesome, so they really gave us a lot of good opportunities at the net for us too.”
Arnold finished the game with six aces.
Both coaches stressed the importance of scoring the first few points as the team entered the fifth set. The Rams answered the call by scoring the first four points of the set. Glenwood controlled the fifth set, completing the comeback after taking set five 15-9.
“I think everyone was still pretty nervous in the first two sets,” Carmen said. “Everyone was a little on edge about the changes we had to make, but after that, they did a great job of focusing on their fundamentals and focusing on what they need to do.
“Defensively, I think we got a lot of room to improve, but we settled in better and started reading them better and frustrated their hitters, and we did a better job of keeping the ball in play offensively. Those two things really helped make the difference.”
Glenwood is in action next at 9 a.m. at its home invite. Thomas Jefferson, Underwood, Gretna and Bellevue East are the other teams in attendance.
Kuemper Catholic (4-3) -- 25 25 23 19 9
Glenwood (9-1) -- 20 13 25 25 15