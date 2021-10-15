Rams roll by Yellow Jackets

The Rams snapped their two-game skid with a big win over Thomas Jefferson in Glenwood on Friday night 55-21 on Senior Night.
“It was nice to get the momentum going early on,” Rams coach Corey Faust said. “Tate Mayberry really helped jump-start the offense and Jayme Fritts picked up a fumble and scored for us defensively and we were happy to honor our senior by getting a win here tonight.”
Rams quarterback Tate Mayberry ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to help the Rams offense roll past the Yellow Jackets through the first half while the Rams defense held the Jacket offense in check.
“We drove the ball down the field on our first drive,” Yellow Jackets coach Brandt Anderson said. “We got inside the 20 but then threw an interception. Our guys were acting dejected after that play and I was saying that if anything that we should still be confident based on how we moved the ball on that drive.
“Not to take anything away from Glenwood, they earned those plays, we had guys in the position to make the plays, our guys just didn’t wrap up and make the tackle, it could have been 0-0 after that first quarter, but since we missed some opportunities they made it 21-0. We just let things go into a snowball effect.”
It was a defensive battle in the third quarter the Yellow Jackets scored their first points in this quarter in the form of a safety. Later in the quarter, the Yellow Jackets put the ball in the end zone for the first time on the offensive side. The Jackets would find the end zone two more times, but the Rams would answer with scores of their own including a big touchdown run as time expired.
After a two-game skid, Faust is pleased to see his kids keep fighting as they will prepare for a road trip on week nine to Dallas Center-Grimes as they look to end the season with a winning record.
“Tonight it feels good to send out our seniors on a win,” Faust said. “These seniors have been a fun group to coach and I’m very proud of this group. Now we’re looking forward to playing DCG next week, and play at least one more game with them and hopefully, we can get a win on the road next week too.”
As for the Yellow Jackets, they stay on the road next week as they head to Des Moines to play the Hoover Huskies. Anderson and the Jackets hope to end their season on a high note.
“After the game, we told the kids, it’s a one-game season now,” Anderson said. “I told them, let’s not act like we have nothing to play for. Let’s have a good week of practice to get a win for our seniors.”
Thomas Jefferson (0-8) 0 0 8 13 -- 21
Glenwood (4-4) 21 14 0 20 -- 55