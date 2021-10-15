Rams roll by Yellow Jackets

The Rams snapped their two-game skid with a big win over Thomas Jefferson in Glenwood on Friday night 55-21 on Senior Night.

“It was nice to get the momentum going early on,” Rams coach Corey Faust said. “Tate Mayberry really helped jump-start the offense and Jayme Fritts picked up a fumble and scored for us defensively and we were happy to honor our senior by getting a win here tonight.”

Rams quarterback Tate Mayberry ran for two touchdowns and threw for another to help the Rams offense roll past the Yellow Jackets through the first half while the Rams defense held the Jacket offense in check.

“We drove the ball down the field on our first drive,” Yellow Jackets coach Brandt Anderson said. “We got inside the 20 but then threw an interception. Our guys were acting dejected after that play and I was saying that if anything that we should still be confident based on how we moved the ball on that drive.

“Not to take anything away from Glenwood, they earned those plays, we had guys in the position to make the plays, our guys just didn’t wrap up and make the tackle, it could have been 0-0 after that first quarter, but since we missed some opportunities they made it 21-0. We just let things go into a snowball effect.”