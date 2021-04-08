Rams win Lady Cardinal Relays; Saintes finish fourth; Yellow Jackets relays impress

On a warm Spring Tuesday afternoon, the Glenwood Rams girls track team claimed first place at the Lady Cardinal Relays.
St. Albert placed fourth and Thomas Jefferson had multiple medal winners in one of the biggest meets of the season.
Of the 12 teams in participation, Glenwood was the team who claimed the throne after compiling 202 team points. The Rams won all but one of the relay events, which was the 1600-meter distance medley. However, they did place second in that race.
Much to Rams coach Katie Larsen’s liking, The Rams medaled 23 times in the individual results. Among some of those medalists Emma Hughes won three events, the 2A 800-meter run with a time of 2:30.96, the 1500 with a time of 5:21.44, and finally Hughes also won the 3000 with a time of 11:57.27.
Emma’s sister, Abby Hughes won the 400 hurdles for the Rams with a time of 1:10.93. Marissa Ausdemore also claimed an event victory in the 100 hurdles with a time of 17 seconds flat.
The Saintes of St. Albert also had a solid day at Clarinda as they placed fourth overall as a team and second amongst the six class 1A teams with 103 team points. Nine individuals medaled for the Saintes, among those medalists Allie Petry, in her first high school track meet, won the 1A 200-meter dash with a time of 28.46 seconds. Notably, Petry also placed second in the high jump with a best jump of 4 feet, 10 inches.
Lauren Williams won the 400 hurdle for the Saintes as well in class 1A with a time of 1:12.6. Williams also placed second in the long jump with a leap of 14-9.5.
Notably, the 1600 relay team won first place for the Saintes. Members of that team are Allie Petry, Lauren Williams, Carly McKeever, and Reece Hansen. Together, they won with a time of 4:34.99.
Those being just a couple of many highlights coach Theresa Martin was pleased with the results in what was the team’s first meet of the year, but wasn’t shocked with the strong start.
“I wasn’t surprised with how well we performed, but I was very happy to see the number of points we scored,” Martin said. “Everything we competed in, we scored points.”
“April is a busy month for us. We have meets on every week of this month so that’s going to be our main workout. So we’ll just keep the kid’s heads on the ground, keep them focused, and in between times, just work on the specifics like starts and handoffs, all the little things that make the difference.”
This was also the first varsity meet for the Yellow Jackets, who also had some strong performances. TJ medaled in 10 total events, six in which were their relay teams. Specifically the 800 medley relay and the 400 relay teams placed third for the Jackets.TJ also placed fourth in the 800 and the 1600 relays respectively.
“I thought we did well at handling the batons, which really makes a big difference,” TJ co-coach Wadie Thomas said. “That was a big thing behind our relays we handled the baton well and exchanged the baton well.”
Thomas was also pleased about having two girls earn medals in field events as well.
Lily Thompson placed third in the 2A discus with a best throw of 81 feet 4 inches. Riah Davis finished within the top five of the discus throw as well as she threw for 80-10 which earned her fifth place.
Notably, Davis also placed sixth in the shot put as well with a toss of 24-3.5.
“We’re excited about both of them and looking forward to what they can do in there other meets.” Thomas said.
1A team results
1 Shenandoah 142
T2 St. Albert 103
T2 Lennox 103
4 Southwest Valley 99
5 Bedford 71
6 Essex 54
2A team results
1 Glenwood 202
2 Atlantic 139
3 Clarinda 97