Rams win Lady Cardinal Relays; Saintes finish fourth; Yellow Jackets relays impress

Lauren Williams won the 400 hurdle for the Saintes as well in class 1A with a time of 1:12.6. Williams also placed second in the long jump with a leap of 14-9.5.

Notably, the 1600 relay team won first place for the Saintes. Members of that team are Allie Petry, Lauren Williams, Carly McKeever, and Reece Hansen. Together, they won with a time of 4:34.99.

Those being just a couple of many highlights coach Theresa Martin was pleased with the results in what was the team’s first meet of the year, but wasn’t shocked with the strong start.

“I wasn’t surprised with how well we performed, but I was very happy to see the number of points we scored,” Martin said. “Everything we competed in, we scored points.”

“April is a busy month for us. We have meets on every week of this month so that’s going to be our main workout. So we’ll just keep the kid’s heads on the ground, keep them focused, and in between times, just work on the specifics like starts and handoffs, all the little things that make the difference.”