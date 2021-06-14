Rebraca isn't Garza but there are similarities

"When I go back to Serbia, he’s sometimes there in the summer and we see each other," Rebraca said of Jokic, a Denver Nuggets star who was named the MVP of the NBA last week.

"I don’t want to say we’re best friends, but we always see each other and we talk about how we’re doing and whatnot. When we were younger, we used to practice together during the summer."

Rebraca admits that Jokic is "a once-in-generation player," but he added that "I would say maybe some of my post moves resemble his."

A word of caution: Do not expect Rebraca to be Nikola Jokic or Luka Garza.

But he probably is going to be Iowa’s starting center next season. He’s a near lock to beat out sophomore Josh Ogundele, freshman Riley Mulvey and sophomore Kris Murray, who McCaffery said is likely to play some center despite being a bit undersized for the position.

And although he is a graduate transfer, this probably is not going to be just a one-year fling in Iowa City.

"The plan is to be here two years because this is a two-year masters program and I don’t want to leave things unfinished," Rebraca said. "So my plan is two years, but if I have an exceptional season and I have an opportunity to go play pro and earn a lot of money I guess it’s something you always have to take into consideration. But I’m probably leaning toward staying here two years."