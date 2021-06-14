Rebraca isn't Garza but there are similarities

See if any of this sounds vaguely familiar.
There is this young basketball player of Eastern European descent who has a center-sized body but a perimeter mindset. He doesn’t want to be typecast as a post player. He wants to do a little bit of everything on the court.
He has a father who was a pretty good player himself who takes an intense interest in his son’s development, talking to him nearly every day about work ethic and practice habits.
Luka Garza, right?
But it’s also Filip Rebraca.
Rebraca arrived in Iowa City last week as one of the newest members of the University of Iowa basketball team following three very productive seasons at the University of North Dakota.
He figures to step into most of the minutes played by Garza during the past couple of seasons. And while it would be wildly unreasonable to expect him to be anywhere near as prolific as Garza was, there are definite similarities between the two.
Rebraca (pronounced re-BROTCH-uh) is a 6-foot-9 center who doesn’t just plant himself in the low post and stay there. He attempted 78 3-point field goals and handed out 100 assists in 87 games at North Dakota.
"It’s what I pride myself on, doing a little bit of everything," Rebraca said.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery sees it that way, too. He described Rebraca as "a perfect fit for our transition and our motion game."
"He’s a really skilled 6-9 guy that can rebound, can handle it, can shoot it and drive it. He can pass, gives us a lot of versatility …," McCaffery said. "I think I want him to be a guy that is not a straight 5. He’ll play the 5, he’ll play the 5 a lot, but he’ll be out on the perimeter."
When Rebraca was looking to leave North Dakota as a graduate transfer after last season, he wanted to go to a school that had a quality masters program in finance and a fast-paced, high-scoring offense. He also wanted to go to a slightly larger community with a better climate.
Iowa checked all the boxes, even the weather one.
"I will never forget the winters up there," Rebraca said of North Dakota. "It’s probably the most brutal thing I’ve ever experienced."
Remind us not to book any January vacations to Grand Forks.
One suspects it was the offense employed by the Hawkeyes and the way they utilized Garza the past few years that was the biggest lure.
"It’s a very free-flowing offense," Rebraca said. "Everyone is engaged, everyone has a role to play, everyone can make decisions and make plays. I wanted to go to a place where this is the case because I think this is the best and the most fun brand of basketball."
Like Garza, Rebraca also is heavily influenced by his father.
Zeljko Rebraca was a European superstar in the 1990s and a five-year NBA veteran, and he talks to his son on the phone nearly every day.
"He’s always telling me I need to be in the gym 24/7," Filip said. "If I’ve been in the gym for three hours, he’s telling me ‘Back in the day I was in the gym for four or five hours.’ If I’ve been I the gym for four hours, he’s been in the gym for eight hours. He’s always just telling me that hard work is the way to go."
Filip is a very interesting kid with a uniquely diverse background.
He was born in Italy, where his father played for the famed Benetton Treviso team, then moved to Greece, where his dad was the MVP of the EuroLeague.
Zeljko Rebraca decided to take his shot at the NBA so the family was off to Detroit and then Los Angeles. Then it was back to Serbia. Filip finished high school in Colorado, attended prep school in Massachusetts and then spent those three years trying to stay warm in North Dakota.
He is equally fluent in English and Serbian — he has only a trace of an accent — and also can read and understand Italian although he doesn’t speak it very well.
Oh, and he has this friend back in his hometown of Sambor, Serbia, who he sometimes spends time with. Some guy named Nikola Jokic.
"When I go back to Serbia, he’s sometimes there in the summer and we see each other," Rebraca said of Jokic, a Denver Nuggets star who was named the MVP of the NBA last week.
"I don’t want to say we’re best friends, but we always see each other and we talk about how we’re doing and whatnot. When we were younger, we used to practice together during the summer."
Rebraca admits that Jokic is "a once-in-generation player," but he added that "I would say maybe some of my post moves resemble his."
A word of caution: Do not expect Rebraca to be Nikola Jokic or Luka Garza.
But he probably is going to be Iowa’s starting center next season. He’s a near lock to beat out sophomore Josh Ogundele, freshman Riley Mulvey and sophomore Kris Murray, who McCaffery said is likely to play some center despite being a bit undersized for the position.
And although he is a graduate transfer, this probably is not going to be just a one-year fling in Iowa City.
"The plan is to be here two years because this is a two-year masters program and I don’t want to leave things unfinished," Rebraca said. "So my plan is two years, but if I have an exceptional season and I have an opportunity to go play pro and earn a lot of money I guess it’s something you always have to take into consideration. But I’m probably leaning toward staying here two years."