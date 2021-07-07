 Skip to main content
Regional Softball Scoreboard: Cardinals and Bulldogs advance


Underwood’s Ella Pierce (5) pitches during the second inning on June 26. 

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Riverside (17-12) 3, CAM (15-12) 0 -- The Bulldogs are moving on after defeating the CAM cougars in their first-round regional game.

The Bulldogs scored all three of their runs within the second inning of the game and then held off the Cougars the rest of the way to earn the win.

The Bulldogs held off the Cougars partially thanks to a superb night in the circle by senior pitcher Kenna Ford who allowed just two hits while striking out 12 batters after pitching for all 12 innings.

Ford along with senior Ari McGlade, junior Morgan Heiny, and Elyssa Amdor, all had a hit for the Bulldogs.

Riverside advanced to play Griswold on Wednesday. Check back later for results on this game.

Treynor (10-15) 2 Missouri Valley (7-22) 1 -- The Treynor Cardinals defeated their in-conference foe for the fourth time this season to advance onward in the regional tournament.

The Cardinals overcame six errors to edge out the Lady Reds partially thanks to a two-run sixth inning after falling behind 1-0 after the fourth inning.

Freshman Jadyn Huisman earned the win in the circle for Treynor after allowing just two hits and striking out six batters after pitching through all seven innings.

Huisman along with junior Keelea Navara, and sophomore Morgan Darrah all had one hit for Treynor.

The Cardinals advanced to play against another Western Iowa Conference foe for the fourth time, this time at Underwood.

