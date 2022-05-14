Regional Tennis wrap up; Yellow Jackets and Titans advance

Thomas Jefferson 5, Sioux City West 1

The Thomas Jefferson girls tennis team defeated the Wolverines 5-1 in Council Bluffs on Saturday morning.

In singles, No.1 Faith Christensen, No. 3 Nehrine Lemus, No. 4 Angela Raquel, No. 5 Andrea Morales, and No. 6 Olivia Van Soelen all won their matches in sweeping fashion. No. 2 Rukhshana Muidinzoda won her match 2-1 after winning a tight tiebreaker match 11-9.

Doubles were not played after the Yellow Jackets clinched the win after all the single games.

The Yellow Jackets will advance to play Johnston on Tuesday in the next round of regionals at 9 a.m. in Johnston.

Lewis Central 5, Southwest Valley 0

The Titans rolled right through the Timberwolves to win Saturday morning’s regional dual in sweeping fashion in Red Oak.

In the singles games, No. 1 Lanne Olsen, No. 2 Oasis Ophiem, No. 3 Addee Murray, No. 4 Mallory Kjeldgaard, and No. 5 Alexis Opheim all won their matches in a 2-0 sweep, to end the match before doubles.

Lewis Central 5, Red Oak 3

The Titans then played their second game of the day in the afternoon against Red Oak. The Tigers and Titans split the singles 3-3 thus forcing doubles to be played.

The Doubles was where the Titans made their move as they won the first two double games to clinch the victory and keep their season going.

No. 2 Oasis Opheim, No. 5 Alexis Opheim, and No. 6 Brooklyn Damgaard were winners for the Titan in the singles competition.

The Oasis and Alexis Opheim then won their doubles match 2-0, and Murray and Damgaard sealed the win for L.C. after winning their doubles match 2-1.

Lewis Central advances to take on Clarinda on Tuesday in Shenandoah at 9 a.m.

Shenandoah 5, St. Albert 4

The Saintes season came to an end on Saturday morning in Shenandoah after a close battle with the Fillies.

The Saintes and Fillies split the singles matches 3-3, but the Fillies won two tie breaking matches in the doubles competition to edge past the Saintes.

No. 2 Allison Narmi, No. 3 Georgie Bohnet, and No. 4 Alexis Narmi were all winners for the Saintes in the singles games.

Landry Miller and Allison Narmi won the lone doubles game for the Saintes.