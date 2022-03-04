 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reiver baseball doubles down on Broncbusters

Iowa Western

NJCAA No. 13 Iowa Western convincingly defeated Garden City College twice on Friday afternoon in Garden City, Kansas.

In game one, the Reivers shut out the Broncbusters 12-0 after scoring five runs in the second inning, two more in the fifth inning and five more in the seventh inning.

Trenton Harris led Iowa Western with three hits and was one of three players that co-led the squad with three RBIs. Dylan Robertson and Dayvin Johnson each hit a home run as well for the Reivers.

Brant Hogue got the win on the mound for Iowa Western after pitching six innings giving up just two hits and striking out nine batters.

In game two, Iowa Western defeated Garden City 20-12 in a game where both teams combined for 31 hits.

Iowa Western made the difference by taking advantage of six Broncbuster errors despite committing three errors themselves.

Leading the batting spree for the Reivers were Whit Thoms and Auggie Rasmussen who each had three hits. Rasmussen also hit a home run within his three hits and Clay Cutter also hit a dinger for the Reivers.

Iowa Western and Garden City will play in another doubleheader at Garden City with the first game starting at noon and game two starting around 2 p.m.

Game 1

Iowa Western 12 9 0

Garden City 0 3 1

Game 2

Iowa Western (6-4) 20 17 3

Garden City (5-11-1) 12 14 6

