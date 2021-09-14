Reiver soccer win pair of shutouts

The Iowa Western soccer teams shut out their opponents on Saturday afternoon in Council Bluffs.
NJCAA Division-I No. 2 Iowa Western men's soccer defeated in-state foe, Southeastern Blackhawks 5-0 on Saturday afternoon.
The Reivers scored all five goals in the second half. The first three came to fruition within four minutes. Jiwoo Lee netted the first goal off the assist from Giorgio Probo in the game’s 55th minute. Wawa Palga scored the second goal in the 57th minute off an assist from Junior Casillas.
Casillas then put one in himself for the third goal in the 59th minute. Probo earned his second assist of the contest on this play as well.
Ibrahim Conde scored an unassisted goal in the 66th minute of the game to make it 4-0 Reivers. Finally, in the 87th minute, Arata Saegusa netted the fifth and final goal for the Reivers off an assist from Diego Quintana.
The Reivers have yet to surrender a goal to any of its opponents and will look to keep that trend alive as they prepare to hit the road and play against North Iowa Area College on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
NJCAA Division-I No. 4 Iowa Western women's soccer also shut out Southeastern, 6-0.
The Reiver women got right to business as they scored their first three goals within the first 10 minutes of the game. All of which were scored by Paula Boza in the fourth, sixth, and eighth minutes. Two of Boza’s goals were assisted by Addison Moser, while the other was an unassisted goal.
Moser then netted her own goal in the 42nd minute off an assist from Marie Quentel to make it 4-0 at halftime in favor of Iowa Western.
Moser then contributed her third assist, as Quentel found the back of the net in the 52nd minute to make it 5-0. Finally, Boza netted her fourth goal of the game in the 71st minute with an assist from Quentel.
The Reivers next scheduled game is on Saturday at No. 11 Indian Hills at 1 p.m. in Ottumwa.
Iowa Western (5-0) 0 5 -- 5
Southeastern (3-3-1) 0 0 -- 0
Iowa Western (6-0) 4 2 -- 6
Southeastern (3-2) 0 0 -- 0