Reiver volleyball celebrates back-to-back NJCAA titles

For the second consecutive season, Iowa Western made its way to the national championship game and had to face a team that had defeated them in the regular season. This time it was New Mexico Military College.
While it took all five sets, the Reivers avenged their previous defeat to the Broncos to earn their second straight NJCAA national title, winning 3-2 (18-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12).
“We’re happy but tired,” Reiver coach Alicia Williams said. “This team has overcome so much and it’s unbelievable how these girls fought all the aches and bad knees, bad backs, and other adversity and just fought that stuff to earn this back-to-back season. What an incredible way to be rewarded for those sacrifices that these girls made.”
This is the third national title in the volleyball program’s history.
Iowa Western started off slow in set number one but found some life midway through the set to make things interesting, but the Broncos held off the Reivers 25-18 to take an early lead in the championship match.
Down a game, Iowa Western needed an answer, and after a tight, back and forth second set the Reivers did just that with a 25-22 set two win. The Broncos retook the match lead after winning set three 25-21 after another back and forth battle.
“I just kept telling the girls they needed to stay aggressive and go get it,” Williams said. “I think our girls did just that, they got after it. We did get a little timid in that third set but I think realizing that helped us refocus and get the job done in the next two sets.”
After winning set four, the Reivers jumped out to an early 3-1 lead in set five, but the Broncos came back to take a lead 4-3. The teams went back and forth until the Broncos took an 11-10 lead. The Reivers then went on a championship-winning run.
Iowa Western scored five of the last six points of the set. Lewis Central graduate Delaney Esterling had the game-clinching block that earned the Reivers the second straight national title.
“Delaney was just an animal for us in this game,” Williams said. “When she got back up into the front row in that fifth set I thought, we’re going to win this thing because she was unstoppable in this game.”
Esterling led the Reivers with 16 kills.
Including Esterling, Iowa Western had five players record double-digit kills. Dayan Malave was second on the team with 13 kills, Maike Bertens and Cherlin Antonio each had 12 kills, and Aleeya Jones had 10 kills.
Yadhira Anchante led the Reivers with 21 digs, Bertens led the team with two service aces, and Malave led the Reivers with eight total blocks.
Having won two national titles in under a year, 217 days apart to be exact, one may wonder how this one feels compared to the other that was won not so long ago. Coach Williams said each season feels like a different story and this third-ever national title in November feels much different than the one they won in April.
“I think this championship feels good because we dealt with so much adversity,” Williams said. “Our middle hitter had a season-ending injury in August, thus moving our right hitter to the middle. Some players came on to the team late because of injuries to start the season.
“Just dealing with so much adversity and hardships, it feels like this one is even sweeter because it felt so much harder for us to do. We knew we had to play flawlessly because of this to pull this off and we played as close to flawless as anyone could be.”
The Reiver volleyball team ends the banner year on a 33-4 record.
Iowa Western (33-4) 18 25 21 25 15 -- 3
New Mexico Military (33-5) 25 22 25 23 12 -- 2