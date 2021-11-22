Reiver volleyball celebrates back-to-back NJCAA titles

For the second consecutive season, Iowa Western made its way to the national championship game and had to face a team that had defeated them in the regular season. This time it was New Mexico Military College.

While it took all five sets, the Reivers avenged their previous defeat to the Broncos to earn their second straight NJCAA national title, winning 3-2 (18-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12).

“We’re happy but tired,” Reiver coach Alicia Williams said. “This team has overcome so much and it’s unbelievable how these girls fought all the aches and bad knees, bad backs, and other adversity and just fought that stuff to earn this back-to-back season. What an incredible way to be rewarded for those sacrifices that these girls made.”

This is the third national title in the volleyball program’s history.

Iowa Western started off slow in set number one but found some life midway through the set to make things interesting, but the Broncos held off the Reivers 25-18 to take an early lead in the championship match.

Down a game, Iowa Western needed an answer, and after a tight, back and forth second set the Reivers did just that with a 25-22 set two win. The Broncos retook the match lead after winning set three 25-21 after another back and forth battle.