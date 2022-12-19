Reiver wrap-up: Basketball teams split trip to Norfolk, football finishes No.1 in final poll

The Iowa Western basketball teams split Saturday’s games at Northeast College in Norfolk, Nebraska.

The No. 8 Iowa Western women defeated Northeast 73-45 as Aleshia Jones scored the game-high 21 points to go with seven rebounds and two assists. Notably, Caleigh-Rose West scored 14 points and collected eight rebounds off the bench, and Isabella Paradowski scored 11 while snagging nine boards off the bench as well.

The Iowa Western men’s basketball team, however, dropped its fourth straight game, losing 83-72 to the Hawks. Rob Sanders led the men with 16 points, Danair Dempsey contributed 15 points, Rich Brooks had 13 off the bench and James Prescott added 10 more.

The Reiver basketball teams will return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 4, against North Iowa Area at Reiver Arena.

Reiver football finishes No. 1 in final poll

The National Junior College Athletic Association released its final football rankings on Monday afternoon, and the Reivers finished at No. 1 with all 11 first-place votes.

The Reivers ended their season with the program’s second national championship, the first since 2012, after defeating Hutchinson 31-0 last Wednesday at Little Rock, Arkansas' War Memorial Stadium.

It marks the sixth consecutive year that the Reivers have finished ranked within the top four in the final NJCAA poll.

Six of Iowa Western’s opponents through this past season earned a spot in the final poll as well. Four of the six finished in the top five.

Right behind Iowa Western was Hutchinson at No. 2. Northwest Mississippi finished No. 3, Snow College No. 4 and Coffeyville No. 5. Other Reiver opponents finished No. 9 (Butler) and No. 10 (Iowa Central) in the final poll.