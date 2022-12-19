 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Daily Nonpareil is partnering with American Family Insurance. John Dresher Agency Inc. who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med

Reiver wrap-up: Basketball teams split trip to Norfolk, football finishes No.1 in final poll

  • 0
Reiver logo

The Iowa Western basketball teams split Saturday’s games at Northeast College in Norfolk, Nebraska.

The No. 8 Iowa Western women defeated Northeast 73-45 as Aleshia Jones scored the game-high 21 points to go with seven rebounds and two assists. Notably, Caleigh-Rose West scored 14 points and collected eight rebounds off the bench, and Isabella Paradowski scored 11 while snagging nine boards off the bench as well.

The Iowa Western men’s basketball team, however, dropped its fourth straight game, losing 83-72 to the Hawks. Rob Sanders led the men with 16 points, Danair Dempsey contributed 15 points, Rich Brooks had 13 off the bench and James Prescott added 10 more.

The Reiver basketball teams will return to action on Wednesday, Jan. 4, against North Iowa Area at Reiver Arena.

Reiver football finishes No. 1 in final poll

People are also reading…

The National Junior College Athletic Association released its final football rankings on Monday afternoon, and the Reivers finished at No. 1 with all 11 first-place votes.

The Reivers ended their season with the program’s second national championship, the first since 2012, after defeating Hutchinson 31-0 last Wednesday at Little Rock, Arkansas' War Memorial Stadium.

It marks the sixth consecutive year that the Reivers have finished ranked within the top four in the final NJCAA poll.

Six of Iowa Western’s opponents through this past season earned a spot in the final poll as well. Four of the six finished in the top five.

Right behind Iowa Western was Hutchinson at No. 2. Northwest Mississippi finished No. 3, Snow College No. 4 and Coffeyville No. 5. Other Reiver opponents finished No. 9 (Butler) and No. 10 (Iowa Central) in the final poll.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Mac Jones on today's SI feed

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert