Reiver XC teams earn top-five finishes at Nationals

The Iowa Western men’s and women’s cross country teams put the exclamation mark on another solid season as both teams finished within the top five team standings at the NJCAA National Championship meet in Richmond, Virginia.

Iowa Western was the only school to have both its men’s and women’s teams finish within the top five team standings in NJCAA Division-I.

“I’m very proud of both teams and how they ran,” Reivers coach Doug Marshall said. “To see us as the only school with both our teams in the top five is a great way to finish the year as well, I’m very impressed with that. Both teams have been progressing all year and have kept the focus the whole time. The biggest thing is they showed up when they knew we had to show up and ran really great races here again today.”

The Men’s team finished as the national runner-up with 126 team points. Their best finisher was freshman Nicholas Kiorotich in fourth place. The freshman ran a time of 24:12 and was also named an NJCAA all-american at the conclusion of the meet.

Notably, out of 197 total runners, sophomore Yonas Mogos finished 16th for the Reivers, sophomore Wimachmorr Gilo finished right behind him in 17th place, freshman Jaysen Bouwers placed 21st and freshman Zach Rathburn finished 76th to round out the Reivers top five finishers.