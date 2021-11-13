Reiver XC teams earn top-five finishes at Nationals

The Iowa Western men’s and women’s cross country teams put the exclamation mark on another solid season as both teams finished within the top five team standings at the NJCAA National Championship meet in Richmond, Virginia.
Iowa Western was the only school to have both its men’s and women’s teams finish within the top five team standings in NJCAA Division-I.
“I’m very proud of both teams and how they ran,” Reivers coach Doug Marshall said. “To see us as the only school with both our teams in the top five is a great way to finish the year as well, I’m very impressed with that. Both teams have been progressing all year and have kept the focus the whole time. The biggest thing is they showed up when they knew we had to show up and ran really great races here again today.”
The Men’s team finished as the national runner-up with 126 team points. Their best finisher was freshman Nicholas Kiorotich in fourth place. The freshman ran a time of 24:12 and was also named an NJCAA all-american at the conclusion of the meet.
Notably, out of 197 total runners, sophomore Yonas Mogos finished 16th for the Reivers, sophomore Wimachmorr Gilo finished right behind him in 17th place, freshman Jaysen Bouwers placed 21st and freshman Zach Rathburn finished 76th to round out the Reivers top five finishers.
On the Women’s side of the races, Iowa Western finished fifth overall as a team with 149 team points. Leading the way for the Reivers, and finishing as the national runner-up individual was freshman Mercy Biwott who ran a time of 17:43. Biwott was also named an NJCAA all-american.
Rounding out the top five for the Reivers, Mohussin Abakar placed 18th overall, Bethany Stacey finished 25th, Jadyn Miller took 27th place, and Lillian Garay placed 77th to make out the Reivers top five runners. There were 157 total runners in the women’s race.
Ending the season with two all-americans and two top-five team finishes is very satisfying not just to the runners but to Coach Marshall as well.
“The feeling honestly is overwhelming,” Marshall said. “I’m just very proud of all of them, mostly with how they just fought and battled throughout this meet and the entire season, and to see them finish the season like this is huge. I’m really happy to see how they’ve progressed and got better each week and this is another example when you work hard, you’ll be rewarded.”
Listed below are the top 10 team scores for the men’s and women’s races.
Men
Iowa Central 67
Iowa Western 127
Colby 140
Trinidad State 153
Northwest Kansas 177
El Paso 195
New Mexico JC 200
Central Arizona 208