Reivers advance to national semifinals

Iowa Western men's soccer is now one game away from advancing to the national championship after a 1-0 victory against Louisiana State University-Eunice in Monday's final pool play game in Evans, Georgia clinched a spot in the semifinals.

Head coach Mike Brown said he liked his team's efforts against what he said is one of the best teams they've played this year.

"I'm very proud of the boys. I thought we played well today," he said. "We just couldn't really breakthrough. Give credit to LSU. They were laying their bodies out, blocking shots, doing those things they need to do. I give them credit for that."

The Reivers limited the attacking opportunities for the Bengals, holding them to four shots, only one of which was on goal. In contrast, Iowa Western finished with 14 shots, five of which were on goal.

"We just managed the game," Brown said. "We kept possession of the ball of the ball really well. When we did turn it over, we turned it over in good areas for us and won it back right away. Out center backs played well and our backline was great."

Iowa Western's lone goal came off a penalty kick from sophomore Maruki Kawahara. The penalty came after sophomore Joel Quashie made his way past the backline and was fouled in the box.