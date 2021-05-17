Reivers advance to regional championship

The Reivers outshot the Lakers 16-6. Iowa Western goalkeeper Daina Brazier finished with seven saves.

Sanchez said there were some challenges in playing Iowa Lakes in back-to-back games.

“The challenge is they know you. You’re just more familiar with one another,” he said. “They know what you’re going to try to do, you know what they’re going to try to do. It’s just a little bit more of a chess match there. Hopefully, you don’t overthink it.”

Sanchez pointed to Linares, Hall and the defense as some of the key players in the victory.

Iowa Western will be in action next at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at home against Indian Hills Community College in the Region XI championship for a spot in the district finals on the line.

The Reivers are 1-1 against the Warriors this year. They won the first game 2-0 on April 29 but lost 2-1 on May 5.

“It’s going to be an awesome matchup,” Sanchez said. “They took one from us a couple weeks ago so we’re looking forward to getting back on the field. It was a good match and could have gone either way. Now we’re just preparing to control what we can control and we have them at our place. A trophy is on the line so it’s going to be a lot of fun.