Reivers advance to regional championship

Iowa Western women’s soccer kept its season alive by defeating Iowa Lakes for the second time in two weeks on Sunday in the ICCAC semifinals in a 3-0 victory.
Iowa Western scored all three of its goal in the first 39 minutes.
“I thought they played great. It was a great performance,” head coach Adam Sanchez said. “... I thought the girls executed our game plan and attacked relentlessly for 90 minutes. It was an awesome game to watch.”
Laura Linares scored the first goal in the 10th minute off an assist from Anna Hall to give the Reivers a 1-0 lead.
Yoshiki Kitadai scored in the 17th minute off an assist from Ririka Kamimura to stretch the lead to two.
Hall scored the third and final goal in the 39th minute off an assist from Roser Badia.
Sanchez credited good positioning for what led to the early offensive success.
“There were spaces on the field where we knew we wanted to get to,” he said. “When we got to those spots, good things happened. It was just a matter of putting away our chances. The team just responded really well and had a good week in training.
“They knew exactly where on the field we wanted to get to and we were able to move the defense and get to those spots with the ball and then finish our chances early.”
The Reivers outshot the Lakers 16-6. Iowa Western goalkeeper Daina Brazier finished with seven saves.
Sanchez said there were some challenges in playing Iowa Lakes in back-to-back games.
“The challenge is they know you. You’re just more familiar with one another,” he said. “They know what you’re going to try to do, you know what they’re going to try to do. It’s just a little bit more of a chess match there. Hopefully, you don’t overthink it.”
Sanchez pointed to Linares, Hall and the defense as some of the key players in the victory.
Iowa Western will be in action next at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at home against Indian Hills Community College in the Region XI championship for a spot in the district finals on the line.
The Reivers are 1-1 against the Warriors this year. They won the first game 2-0 on April 29 but lost 2-1 on May 5.
“It’s going to be an awesome matchup,” Sanchez said. “They took one from us a couple weeks ago so we’re looking forward to getting back on the field. It was a good match and could have gone either way. Now we’re just preparing to control what we can control and we have them at our place. A trophy is on the line so it’s going to be a lot of fun.