Reivers bats come alive against Raiders

Iowa Western softball's offense came alive in Thursday's home doubleheader against Central Community College-Columbus (NE) in a doubleheader sweep.

The Reivers won the first game 16-0 and rolled the momentum over into the second game, winning 11-1. Iowa Western is now 3-1 in its last four games after breaking an eight-game losing streak on Wednesday.

"We had some injuries and some things that weren't going our way for a few weeks," head coach Ben Greer said. "We're supposed to get our shortstop back for this weekend. It's nice that we can get a couple of wins before we start getting healthy."

Sophomore catcher Katriana Bain was especially effective going 5 of 5 from the plate with four singles and one double. She recorded six RBIs.

In the first game, Iowa Western scored three in the second, seven in the third and six in the fourth during the five-inning game.

Freshman third baseman Mattilyn Reiling led with three runs and recorded a triple, Bain and freshman Karlie Chonis each totaled two hits including a home run from Chonis.

Sophomore Brook Melnychuk started on the mound for the Reivers. She earned the win in four innings of work in which she allowed one hit, one walk and struck out six batters.