Reivers bats come alive against Raiders

Iowa Western softball's offense came alive in Thursday's home doubleheader against Central Community College-Columbus (NE) in a doubleheader sweep.
The Reivers won the first game 16-0 and rolled the momentum over into the second game, winning 11-1. Iowa Western is now 3-1 in its last four games after breaking an eight-game losing streak on Wednesday.
"We had some injuries and some things that weren't going our way for a few weeks," head coach Ben Greer said. "We're supposed to get our shortstop back for this weekend. It's nice that we can get a couple of wins before we start getting healthy."
Sophomore catcher Katriana Bain was especially effective going 5 of 5 from the plate with four singles and one double. She recorded six RBIs.
In the first game, Iowa Western scored three in the second, seven in the third and six in the fourth during the five-inning game.
Freshman third baseman Mattilyn Reiling led with three runs and recorded a triple, Bain and freshman Karlie Chonis each totaled two hits including a home run from Chonis.
Sophomore Brook Melnychuk started on the mound for the Reivers. She earned the win in four innings of work in which she allowed one hit, one walk and struck out six batters.
Freshman Hannah Smart pitched one inning of relief allowing one hit and striking out one batter.
In the second game, the Reivers scored two runs in the first and second inning before exploding for seven in the third. Central avoided the two-game shutout by scoring in the top of the fourth.
Bain led the Reivers with three hits and four players recorded two RBIs. Bain and sophomore right fielder Aujenai Gregory both hit doubles.
"We did a really good job with the bats today, which has kind of been not our M.O. this year," Greer said. "We usually pitch pretty good. Sometimes we play good defense, sometimes we don't. But, we actually did all three things today which we haven't done. We have a couple Division I kids on our team, a couple Division II kids on our team and we just haven't put it together yet. Today was the first time I feel like we've done everything."
Freshman Libby Walls opened the game on the mound. She allowed four hits and one run while striking out six batters in four innings. Sage Copeland pitched the final inning allowing no hits and striking out one batter.
Iowa Western is now 35-19 on the season and will be in action next at 2 p.m. on Saturday in a road doubleheader at North Iowa Area.
Central 000 00 -- 0 0 0
Iowa Western 037 6X -- 16 12 0
Central (12-20) 000 10 -- 1 0 0