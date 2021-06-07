Reivers end season on shootout

Iowa Western women's soccer saw its season come to an end on Saturday in the pool play portion of the National Tournament in Evans, GA with a penalty kick shootout loss to Snow College, 8-7.

Both teams had opportunities to score, but the two goalkeepers kept the scoreboards blank through regulation and two overtimes.

"I thought we were really good on the night," head coach Adam Sanchez said. "We did some really good things offensively. We shut them down pretty well. I think the box score says it was pretty even and they did get some chances but I thought we were the most dangerous team on the night.

"I thought our fitness carried us through overtime. I think we were slightly better than them but it was just a great match because it was just two top teams battling it out for a shot in the semis. I just made for a great stage and a great game."

Snow had the first attacking opportunity of the night, in the third minute of the game, when Sydney Cragun got a shot off by Iowa Western sophomore goalkeeper Judit Goliveras made her first of seven saves. A second shot by Snow moments later sailed wide right of the goal.