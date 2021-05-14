Reivers finish eighth at Nationals

Iowa Western men’s golf saw its share of ups and downs at the NJCAA men’s golf national championships this Monday through Thursday in Lubbock, TX but ended on a high note finishing eighth as a team.

The Reivers shot a 1182, just one stroke shy of seventh place and finished with one All-American after Grant Jabenis tied for eighth place with a score of 289.

“We knew we were a solid top 10 team in the country,” head coach Derick Thompson said. “At that point, it’s just kind of how well we play once we get there. To be completely honest I think we just kind of played average and we ended up finishing basically where we started.

“We came into the National Championship basically tied for seventh and we finished one shot behind seventh. The rankings were pretty accurate for us at least.”

Despite not improving from their initial ranking, Thompson said he was still proud of the way his team played this week and during the season as a whole.