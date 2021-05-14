Reivers finish eighth at Nationals

Iowa Western men’s golf saw its share of ups and downs at the NJCAA men’s golf national championships this Monday through Thursday in Lubbock, TX but ended on a high note finishing eighth as a team.
The Reivers shot a 1182, just one stroke shy of seventh place and finished with one All-American after Grant Jabenis tied for eighth place with a score of 289.
“We knew we were a solid top 10 team in the country,” head coach Derick Thompson said. “At that point, it’s just kind of how well we play once we get there. To be completely honest I think we just kind of played average and we ended up finishing basically where we started.
“We came into the National Championship basically tied for seventh and we finished one shot behind seventh. The rankings were pretty accurate for us at least.”
Despite not improving from their initial ranking, Thompson said he was still proud of the way his team played this week and during the season as a whole.
“Making it to nationals is quite an accomplishment,” he said. “It’s a grind of a season. We probably have one of the strongest districts in the country and it’s no guarantee that you’re going to get through. We made it through and that was a big accomplishment for us. ... It was a good year for us and there was a lot to be proud of.”
Thompson added he was especially excited for Jabenis and Jakob Falk Schollert who both earned All-American honors this season. Jabenis finished tied for eighth place and Falk tied for 20th.
“Grant Jabenis played great,” Thompson said. “He played four really solid rounds. It was a really cool cap to his career as a Reiver. Jakob Falk Schollert never shot his best out of it but it goes to show you how solid of a player Jakob is.”
Making it to nationals was only made more special by how challenging this year was.
Thompson said he’ll remember this squad for the grit and fight they showed.
“Just the resiliency they showed,” he said. “... Just our ability to adapt this year I was really proud of with all the things going on in the world. We had players flying in from all over the country, outside the country that were coming here. Just the way that we had to do things. All of our guys handled it so well and didn’t let it distract us from competing at the highest level we could.”