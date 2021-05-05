Reivers finish regular season with sweep

Iowa Western baseball had already locked up the No. 1 seed for the Region IX tournament before Wednesday's doubleheader at Iowa Lakes Community College.
That didn't stop the Reivers from sweeping the Lakers to finish the regular season on a 10-game win streak. Iowa Western won the first game 5-4 and the second 9-2.
"It was one of those doubleheaders where the regular season was clinched with a seven-game lead," head coach Marc Rardin said. "There was no play-in game here. Everything was set in the standings for both of us."
Iowa Western took an early lead in the first game when Brady Prewitt single in a run.
The lead didn't last long as Iowa Lakes score three in the fourth to take a two-run lead.
Clay Cutter cut the lead to one in the sixth on an RBI single before Thatcher Kozel scored an unearned run in the seventh to tie the game.
Dayvin Johnson took the lead back for the Reivers when he hit a two-run home run. The Lakers scored one in the bottom of the seventh but couldn't complete the rally.
The Reivers controlled game two from the very beginning scoring three runs in the first three innings after Carter Wright recorded an RBI in the first, Kozal scored on a passed ball in the third and Dylan Robertson drove in a run in the third.
Iowa Lakes got one run back in the bottom of the fourth but Brown doubled in two runs in the fifth to give Iowa Western a 5-1 lead.
Iowa Lakes tried one last rally scoring a run the in seventh but the Reivers closed the game scoring four in the ninth when Benjamin Palmer scored on a wild pitch, Kyle Huckstorf tripled in a run, Alec Patino hit an RBI single and Logan Jordan scored after a hit batter with bases loaded.
"This was an opportunity to play a lot of different guys which I did and throw some different," Rardin said. "It was good on that part. We were a little sloppy offensively taking advantage of so many walks and hit by pitches that they gave us that we didn't jump on those and take advantage of them as much as we should have.
"Overall guys did well and stayed locked in on a day that it was just playing two days that didn't matter than just an opportunity to play and compete a little bit and they did that."
Iowa Western played a lot of new faces but maybe the one that stuck out the most was pitcher Jared Townsend who started on the mound in the second game.
He threw for six innings and struck out 10 batters, only allowing one run on four hits.
"He just did outstanding," Rardin said. "We were happy to see it. It was really cool seeing how our team reacted for him. Being happy for him and stepped up there and did a fantastic job in the second game."
Iowa Western improves to 47-8 on the season and will start the postseason this weekend.
Weather permitting, Iowa Western will be in action on Saturday in the first round of the Region XI Tournament against Marshalltown. The first round is a best-of-three series with two games on Saturday and the third game on Sunday if needed.
"We've been able to pitch all year so we'll see if we can maintain that," Rardin said. "Our offense has been kind of a rollercoaster up and down and we're going to have to find some way for both of those to match up between our pitching continuing to be will and our hitting step up. Then we have a chance to go deep in the postseason. If our hitting doesn't show up we could finish the postseason kind of early."
Iowa Western 001 001 3 -- 5 9 3
Iowa Lakes 000 300 1 -- 4 5 1
Iowa Western (47-8) 102 020 004 -- 9 7 2
Iowa Lakes (22-20) 000 200 100 -- 2 6 1