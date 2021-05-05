Reivers finish regular season with sweep

Iowa Lakes got one run back in the bottom of the fourth but Brown doubled in two runs in the fifth to give Iowa Western a 5-1 lead.

Iowa Lakes tried one last rally scoring a run the in seventh but the Reivers closed the game scoring four in the ninth when Benjamin Palmer scored on a wild pitch, Kyle Huckstorf tripled in a run, Alec Patino hit an RBI single and Logan Jordan scored after a hit batter with bases loaded.

"This was an opportunity to play a lot of different guys which I did and throw some different," Rardin said. "It was good on that part. We were a little sloppy offensively taking advantage of so many walks and hit by pitches that they gave us that we didn't jump on those and take advantage of them as much as we should have.

"Overall guys did well and stayed locked in on a day that it was just playing two days that didn't matter than just an opportunity to play and compete a little bit and they did that."

Iowa Western played a lot of new faces but maybe the one that stuck out the most was pitcher Jared Townsend who started on the mound in the second game.

He threw for six innings and struck out 10 batters, only allowing one run on four hits.