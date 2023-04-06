Iowa Western men’s basketball has found a new coach. The Reivers announced Wednesday afternoon that Andy Shaw has been named the new head coach.

“I am humbled and honored to be the next head coach at Iowa Western Community College,” Shaw said. “Thank you to Dr. Kinney and Shane Larson for this great opportunity to be the leader of the men’s basketball program. I am excited to get to campus to start building something special that the community of Council Bluffs will be proud of.”

Shaw comes to Council Bluffs after spending the last 11 seasons at Allen County Community College in Iola, Kansas. During his time with the Red Devils, Shaw won a total of 167 games, 51 of which were achieved over the past two seasons.

Most recently, the 2021-22 season saw Shaw lead the Red Devils to a 28-7 record and their first Kansas Jayhawk Conference title since 1989 and went 13-1 in conference play. The team also earned the program’s first-ever berth in the NJCAA national tournament, before finishing the season ranked No. 14 in the final poll.

Shaw plans to replicate that success and more as he takes the helm of this team.

“We will work hard on the court and in the classroom,” Shaw said. “There is a commitment to excellence at Iowa Western and I will hold our program to a high standard so we can compete for championships.”

The Reivers haven’t made the NJCAA national tournament in over a decade, but Iowa Western Athletic Director Shane Larsen has seen Shaw build programs elsewhere to an elite level and trusts that with the resources provided at Iowa Western, the Reivers can get back to competing at a championship level.

“I have known Coach Shaw for several years, and I have always admired him as a coach and more importantly as a person,” Larson said. “Andy has always developed competitive programs with limited resources. His athletes are successful both on the court and in the classroom. I am excited to combine Coach Shaw’s talents with the resources of Iowa Western and watch him build a program that will consistently compete at the national level.”

Iowa Western President, Dr. Dan Kinney follows Larson’s words saying he believes Shaw will have the program climbing the ranks quickly after years of success in an always competitive KJCCC.

“I am excited about the addition of Coach Shaw and his family to our Reiver Family,” Kinney said. “His track record of winning in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference drew us to him; during the interview process we could tell that he will take Reiver Basketball to the next level in a very short time.”

Before coaching, Shaw played for two seasons at Oklahoma State University under head coach Sean Sutton before an injury changed his path into a career in coaching. Shaw then served as a student assistant for one season and a graduate assistant for two seasons under coach Travis Ford at OSU.

Shaw holds a bachelor’s degree in health promotions and a master’s degree in educational psychology. He and his wife Whitney have two daughters, Tatum and Saylor.