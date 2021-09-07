Reivers in first after day one

Peter Huguenin
Iowa Western women's golf is currently in first place at the Peru State College Invite after day one on Tuesday.
The team shot a combined 309 after Seira Kubo shot a 75 to lead the Reivers.
Minhae Gwon carded a 76, Luisa Gibson scored a 79, Katie Schweers finished with an 82, Kaileigh Vinnewitz shot a 93 and Sam Doughty totaled a 113.
Iowa Western will look to come away with first place at the conclusion of the tournament tomorrow.
