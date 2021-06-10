Reivers lose championship on golden goal

Iowa Western men's soccer tasted its first defeat of the season in overtime on Thursday's national championship losing 2-1 to Salt Lake Community College in Wichita, KS.

The game was a tale of two halves with Iowa Western dominating the opening moments and Salt Lake swinging the momentum at halftime.

"They played well," head coach Mike Brown said. "We played well. It was kind of one of those things where the first half we played great. In the second half, they came out and had 20 minutes where they went after us pretty hard. After that, they got a goal and we calmed ourselves down. We controlled the game towards the end. We were doing well and then there was just one mistake."

The IWCC Reivers started well, berating the Bruins backline and goalkeeper in the opening moments with two shots and two corner kicks in the first five minutes of the game.

Salt Lake's first shot didn't come until the 14th minute.

Iowa Western's pressure paid off when Ibrahim Conde scored his 11th goal of the second in the 24th minute.

The Reivers got the ball in behind the backline and Conde finished on a shot to the back post.