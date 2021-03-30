Reivers rattle off run, beat North Iowa Area 71-66

An 18-2 run midway through the first half half proved to be the difference in a 71-66 win for Iowa Western men’s basketball on Saturday at home against North Iowa Area Community College.

Freshman Dewayne Vass sparked the run with a perimeter shot five minutes into the game and the Reivers rattled off 15 straight points off buckets from five different players over four minutes giving Iowa Western a 20-12 lead.

Iowa Western knocked down 9 of 19 from behind the arc including four from freshman Roland McCoy who scored a game-high 23 points. Two of McCoy’s 3s happened during the first-half run.

McCoy’s 23 points was a season high. He is averaging just over 10 points a game this season.

The largest lead of the game for the Reivers came with just under 10 minutes left in the first half, when McCoy hit his third long-range shot of the game to give Iowa Western a 25-14 lead.

The Trojans closed the final nine minutes of the first half on an 18-11 run to close the gap to 36-32 entering the break.

A free throw by North Iowa Area cut the deficit to one possession but a 12-5 run by Iowa Western capped by a 3 from Vass screeched the lead back to 10.