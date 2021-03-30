Reivers rattle off run, beat North Iowa Area 71-66

An 18-2 run midway through the first half half proved to be the difference in a 71-66 win for Iowa Western men’s basketball on Saturday at home against North Iowa Area Community College.
Freshman Dewayne Vass sparked the run with a perimeter shot five minutes into the game and the Reivers rattled off 15 straight points off buckets from five different players over four minutes giving Iowa Western a 20-12 lead.
Iowa Western knocked down 9 of 19 from behind the arc including four from freshman Roland McCoy who scored a game-high 23 points. Two of McCoy’s 3s happened during the first-half run.
McCoy’s 23 points was a season high. He is averaging just over 10 points a game this season.
The largest lead of the game for the Reivers came with just under 10 minutes left in the first half, when McCoy hit his third long-range shot of the game to give Iowa Western a 25-14 lead.
The Trojans closed the final nine minutes of the first half on an 18-11 run to close the gap to 36-32 entering the break.
A free throw by North Iowa Area cut the deficit to one possession but a 12-5 run by Iowa Western capped by a 3 from Vass screeched the lead back to 10.
The two squads traded buckets back in forth with the Trojans never drawing within one possession again.
Freshman Elijah Pickens scored 17 points for Iowa Western by hitting 7 of 8 from the free-throw line and freshman Kelvin Balfour came off the bench to add 11.
Pickens, Balfour and freshman Joe Doyle all hauled in six rebounds to pace the Reivers and Pickens dished out four assists.
The Trojans only made 6 of 17 from behind the arc. Iowa Western outrebounded North Iowa Area 38-28.
The win brings Iowa Western’s record to 10-10 on the season.
The Reivers will be looking to win two games in a row for just the second time this season on Wednesday in a road game at Southwestern Community College, who is 11-9 on the season. Iowa Western defeated Southwestern Community College 78-73 at home on Jan. 27.
North Iowa Area (5-15, 5-15) 32 34 — 66
Iowa Western (10-10, 10-10) 36 35 — 71
NIA: McKelary Robertson 22, Noah Rigatuso 10, Jordan Jones 10, Marshaun Carroll 7, Bradley Andrews 7, Jeffrey Skogen 5, Tysen Brennan 4, Devon’dre Mayfield 1.
IW: Roland McCoy 23, Elijah Pickens 17, Kelvin Balfour 11, Dewayne Vass 7, Dhashon Dyson 5, Majesty Johnson 4, Elijah Bishop 2, Kaeden Lawary 2