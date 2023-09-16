No. 2 Iowa Western overcame a sluggish first half and three turnovers with two touchdowns to start the second half to escape Highland with a 21-16 win at Titan Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

“If wasn’t pretty, but if you look at the stats we still beat them in every category, we just didn’t finish drives in the endzone,” Reivers head coach Scott Strohmeier said. “We had some more costly mistakes and when you give a team like them life, they’re going to make it a game. It’s good that we found a way in the second half to get the lead and found a way to finish it.”

The Scotties struck first with a 19-yard touchdown pass, which happened two plays after a long snap sailed over the punter's head, and would take on a field goal early in the second quarter to build a 10-0 lead.

Following the field goal drive for the Scotties, the Reivers marched down the field until quarterback Hunter Watson powered behind his offensive line from a half yard out to get the Reivers on the board, but would still trail 10-7 at the break.

Watson would run for 66 yards and a touchdown, and would throw for 150 yards. Lucci Fidone caught a team-high six of Watson’s passes for 34 yards.

The Reivers came out stronger in the second half as they found the end zone in their first two drives of the second half as Bryant Williams capped off an 11-play 81-yard drive with a seven-yard run to the end zone. Shawn Gray Jr. ran in a touchdown on the next play on a five-yard jet sweep.

Though the team was happy with how they began the second half, the Reivers wouldn’t add any more points for the rest of the day, leaving the offense looking for improvements.

“There's plenty of little mistakes that we need to clean up,” Bryant Williams said. “We know we have to keep working and strive to be better. At halftime, we made some adjustments that helped us eliminate some of our first-half mistakes, and it led to some success in those first two drives.”

“It feels good to be 4-0, but we got a lot of stuff to work on and fix this week before our next game,” Watson said.

Williams ran for 38 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 13 yards.

The Reiver defense kept pressure in the Scotties' backfield all day long and though the defense only created one turnover and had one sack, the “Dark Side” made it a difficult afternoon for the Scotties offense, who managed just 165 yards total offense.

“Each win is not always going to be a pretty one, but the bottom line is to just win,” defensive end Jaylen Pettus said. “Defensively, we just read our keys and transitioned in the passing game and made our lines on the run and just did what we needed to do.”

Pettus had three tackles, a pass deflection, and a fumble recovery in the win.

Strohmeier was also pleased with the pressure his defensive front got on the quarterback throughout the day.

“This is what we always want to do,” Strohmeier said. “We did a good job keeping pressure on them and forcing their quarterbacks to get the ball out of their hands quickly. They never really got anything down the field most of the game, we kept their passes short, and even when you get hits on the quarterback, after so long you make them think about it.”

The Scotties would score a touchdown with 13 seconds to spare in regulation, but the onside kick went out of bounds, and a Watson kneel-down allowed the Reiver to escape with the win.

The Reivers now look forward to next week’s game at Ellsworth, but before then the Reivers have a list of things they need to do before they push further as the mid-way point of this season approaches.

“We have to play a lot better,” Strohmeier said. “We need to be more mistake-free. There’s been too many mental errors that we have to correct and that’s our main focus point. It’s a regional game and there are only two of those. So if you want to defend the regional title we need to win this one. But we also need to get healthy and correct some of these mistakes.”

Iowa Western and Ellsworth will play at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at Cadet Field in Iowa Falls.

Highland (1-3) 7 3 0 6 – 16

Iowa Western (4-0) 0 7 14 0 – 21