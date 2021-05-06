Reivers shut out Warriors

Iowa Western men’s soccer team got back on the winning track after a draw in its last game broke an eight-game win streak.

The Reivers bounced back in a big way on Wednesday with an 8-0 win over Indian Hills Community College on the road, scoring five goals in the first have and adding three in the second.

“They were down some players and had some injures,” head coach Mike Brown said. “We just dropped off quick and got rolling. We did pretty well. I thought we played well for 70 minutes and then I thought the last 20 or 30 minutes we got pretty sloppy and we were losing our focus a little bit. But, overall I’m happy with the result.”

The win also locked up the regular-season conference championship for the Reivers.

Evan Southern led Iowa Western on offense finishing with a hat trick.

The Reivers took control right away scoring in the first minute when Ibrahim Conde scored off an assist from Southern and Joel Sangwa.

Southern scored his first goal in the sixth minute unassisted.

Iowa Western took a 3-0 lead in the 22nd minute after Giorgio Probo sent a corner kick in front of the goal where Sangwa sent it into the back of the net.