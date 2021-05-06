Reivers shut out Warriors

Iowa Western men’s soccer team got back on the winning track after a draw in its last game broke an eight-game win streak.
The Reivers bounced back in a big way on Wednesday with an 8-0 win over Indian Hills Community College on the road, scoring five goals in the first have and adding three in the second.
“They were down some players and had some injures,” head coach Mike Brown said. “We just dropped off quick and got rolling. We did pretty well. I thought we played well for 70 minutes and then I thought the last 20 or 30 minutes we got pretty sloppy and we were losing our focus a little bit. But, overall I’m happy with the result.”
The win also locked up the regular-season conference championship for the Reivers.
Evan Southern led Iowa Western on offense finishing with a hat trick.
The Reivers took control right away scoring in the first minute when Ibrahim Conde scored off an assist from Southern and Joel Sangwa.
Southern scored his first goal in the sixth minute unassisted.
Iowa Western took a 3-0 lead in the 22nd minute after Giorgio Probo sent a corner kick in front of the goal where Sangwa sent it into the back of the net.
Ivan Callado scored the final two goals of the half in the 28th and 39th minutes off assists from Vlad Jokic and Diego Quintana.
Southern opened the second half with his second goal in the 47th minute off an assist from Anderson Velazquez.
Conde scored just one minute later from an assist from Arata Saegusa and Southern completed his hat trick in the 65th minute when Maruki Kawahara found him on a set-piece.
Yuta Ishizuka recorded three saves in goal.
The Reivers outshot the Warriors 21-6 and had five more corner kick opportunities.
Iowa Western is now 9-0-1 on the season and will be in action next at 1 p.m. on Saturday at home in the regular-season finale against Iowa Lakes Community College.
Iowa Western (9-0-1) 5 3 — 8
Indian Hills (4-6-2) 0 0 — 0
Women’s win streak snapped
The Iowa Western women’s soccer team started the season by winning the first eight games but saw its undefeated steak come to an end in a 2-1 loss to Indian Hills on the road on Wednesday.
The Reivers are the only team to defeat the Warriors this year after winning a game on April 29.
“Good match, good team, we knew Hills was good having seen them last week,” head coach Adam Sanchez said. “It’s not necessarily that we played bad we just didn’t execute our defensive game plan as much as we would have liked.”
Indiana Hills scored the only goal of the first half but Iowa Western responded in the 46th minute when Paula Boza scored off an assist from Anna Hall to level the game.
The tie didn’t hold for long as Indiana Hills took the lead in the 51st minute and held on for the victory.
Iowa Western appeared to tie the game up later but the goal was disallowed.
“I think we just got a little bit frantic not being in a position like that and just to be a little most composed next time if we’re down a goal or if we’re chasing the game just to trust our game plan and get the ball on the ground and trust our skills to get through.”
Judit Goliveras recorded four saves for the Reivers in goal.
Iowa Western outshot Indian Hills 15-8.
Iowa Western is now 8-1 and will close out the regular season at 3 p.m. on Saturday at home against Iowa Lakes Community College.
“Just like any winner and we’ve got a group of winners, they’re disappointed,” Sanchez said. “They’re upset, but that’s just going to fuel them to prepare better for the next time. We learned a lot about ourselves in the game and overall that’s what we want to do.”
Iowa Western (8-1) 0 1 — 1