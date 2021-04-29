Reivers snap losing streak

Iowa Western softball found itself in a slump coming into Wednesday’s road doubleheader at Iowa Lakes having lost eight straight games.

That all ended when the Reivers found a way to put everything together and defeated Iowa Lakes 6-0 in the first half of the doubleheader after sophomore pitcher Brook Melnychuk only allowed four hits while striking out 10 batters.

Iowa Western wasn’t able to carry the momentum over into the second game and lost 2-1.

The Reivers took an early lead in the first game and scored one run in the top of the first, one in the second, three in the fifth and one in the seventh. They scored six runs off six hits and only committed one error.

Freshman third baseman Mattilyn Reiling led Iowa Western offensively with three RBIs off two hits.

Sophomore catcher Katriana Bain, sophomore right fielder Aujenai Gregory, sophomore shortstop Taya Opheim and freshman second baseman Kennedy Walls were the other players to record a hit.

Opheim tripled while Railing and Bain both hit home runs.

Iowa Western managed six hits in the second game but only managed one run.