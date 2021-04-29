 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reivers snap losing streak
0 comments

Reivers snap losing streak

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
softball 1.JPG

Reiver Madeline Layman gets ready to throw out a runner.

 Courtesy Don Kohler/Iowa Western Community College

Iowa Western softball found itself in a slump coming into Wednesday’s road doubleheader at Iowa Lakes having lost eight straight games.

That all ended when the Reivers found a way to put everything together and defeated Iowa Lakes 6-0 in the first half of the doubleheader after sophomore pitcher Brook Melnychuk only allowed four hits while striking out 10 batters.

Iowa Western wasn’t able to carry the momentum over into the second game and lost 2-1.

The Reivers took an early lead in the first game and scored one run in the top of the first, one in the second, three in the fifth and one in the seventh. They scored six runs off six hits and only committed one error.

Freshman third baseman Mattilyn Reiling led Iowa Western offensively with three RBIs off two hits.

Sophomore catcher Katriana Bain, sophomore right fielder Aujenai Gregory, sophomore shortstop Taya Opheim and freshman second baseman Kennedy Walls were the other players to record a hit.

Opheim tripled while Railing and Bain both hit home runs.

Iowa Western managed six hits in the second game but only managed one run.

Bain led with two hits and Gregory, Walls, freshman left fielder Myla Beckstrom and freshman catcher Karlie Chonis all added one.

Iowa Western is now 33-19 on the season with games played on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday before ending the regular season on Wednesday.

Iowa Western 110 030 1 — 6 6 1

Iowa Lakes 000 000 0 — 0 0 0

Iowa Western (33-19) 000 001 0 — 1 6 2

Iowa Lakes (21-19) 000 000 2 — 2 0 0

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Steve Batterson discusses NFL draft prospects for Iowa Hawkeyes and Quad-City players

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trojans takedown Saintes
Sports News

Trojans takedown Saintes

St. Albert girls soccer looked to be on its way to winning its third-straight game after scoring in the opening minutes of the game but Tri-Ce…

+8
20210429_spo_girlstennis_8
Sports News

Titans take city crown

Lewis Central senior Katie Rodenburg didn’t know it at the time but she was playing for the city tennis title during her final doubles match o…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert