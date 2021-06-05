Reivers start nationals with win

Iowa Western women's soccer team started the national tournament out on the right foot on Friday night with a 3-0 win in pool play over Monroe Community College in Evans, GA.

Head coach Adam Sanchez said it might be the most impressive showing from the Reivers this season.

"I thought they were excellent tonight," he said. "It was probably one of the best games they've played I think individually and then collectively as well. It just seemed like everyone that went in just played their best game. So that was really fun to watch. They just played really, really well against a quality side."

Laura Linares opened the scoring in the 12th minute on an unassisted goal, Ella Pelletier scored off an assist from Anna Hall in the 25th minute and Ririka Kamimura stretched the lead to three in the 36th minute off an assist from Yoshiki Kitadai.

Goalkeeper Judit Goliveras had three saves.

The Reivers were looking for more goals in the second half but the Tribunes locked down on defense.