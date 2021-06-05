Reivers start nationals with win

Iowa Western women's soccer team started the national tournament out on the right foot on Friday night with a 3-0 win in pool play over Monroe Community College in Evans, GA.
Head coach Adam Sanchez said it might be the most impressive showing from the Reivers this season.
"I thought they were excellent tonight," he said. "It was probably one of the best games they've played I think individually and then collectively as well. It just seemed like everyone that went in just played their best game. So that was really fun to watch. They just played really, really well against a quality side."
Laura Linares opened the scoring in the 12th minute on an unassisted goal, Ella Pelletier scored off an assist from Anna Hall in the 25th minute and Ririka Kamimura stretched the lead to three in the 36th minute off an assist from Yoshiki Kitadai.
Goalkeeper Judit Goliveras had three saves.
The Reivers were looking for more goals in the second half but the Tribunes locked down on defense.
'We're always in search of the next goal," Sanchez said. "That's our mentality. That's how we defend. If we're on the attack we know we can't get scored on. We tried to get out. We tried to possess. We tried to get back to our game, but Monroe Community College just put us under a lot of pressure.
"We created a couple chances, but just couldn't put anyway and they just put us under a lot of pressure. They knew that if they lost their season was over. They fought. Credit to our backline and credit to the group as a whole. They bent, but never broke."
Sanchez pointed to Kamimura, Kiradai, Mayu Inokawa, Laura Linares, and Barbara Russo as some of the key players that propelled Iowa Western to a win.
"It was just a great performance from the team and a classic game for us to put in our catalog," Sanchez said. "It was a massive match for us. I thought the performance from the team was as good as we've seen ever from Iowa Western."
Monroe Community College (8-2-1) 0 0 -- 0
Iowa Western (13-1) 3 0 -- 3