Reivers struggle to score in defeats to Kirkwood

The NJCAA Division II No. 2-ranked Kirkwood women’s basketball team defeated NJCAA DI No. 22 Iowa Western (3-1) 73-55 on Saturday in Council Bluffs.

Kortney Drake scored a game-high 19 points for Kirkwood, while Dustie Obah led IWCC with 17 points, but IWCC had a cold offensive night, shooting 29% from the floor.

“We were getting shots early,” IWCC Lindsey Vande Hoef said. “Early on though, I also thought we were shooting too many 3s. In the past we have been that team that lives and dies by 3s, but we have good inside presences, and on nights like this where you’re struggling to score we’ve got to find a way to get the ball inside. We got to learn and move on and be ready for the next one.”

For the first seven minutes of the third quarter, the Reivers and Eagles combined for just 10 total points, the team’s offenses both got going for the final three minutes to score double that amount, however Kirkwood kept their lead intact at 11 points.

The Eagles put the game out of reach with a 12-2 fourth-quarter run, as the Reivers were never able to get their offense going, handing the Reivers their first defeat of the season.