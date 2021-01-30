Reivers struggle to score in defeats to Kirkwood

The NJCAA Division II No. 2-ranked Kirkwood women’s basketball team defeated NJCAA DI No. 22 Iowa Western (3-1) 73-55 on Saturday in Council Bluffs.
Kortney Drake scored a game-high 19 points for Kirkwood, while Dustie Obah led IWCC with 17 points, but IWCC had a cold offensive night, shooting 29% from the floor.
“We were getting shots early,” IWCC Lindsey Vande Hoef said. “Early on though, I also thought we were shooting too many 3s. In the past we have been that team that lives and dies by 3s, but we have good inside presences, and on nights like this where you’re struggling to score we’ve got to find a way to get the ball inside. We got to learn and move on and be ready for the next one.”
For the first seven minutes of the third quarter, the Reivers and Eagles combined for just 10 total points, the team’s offenses both got going for the final three minutes to score double that amount, however Kirkwood kept their lead intact at 11 points.
The Eagles put the game out of reach with a 12-2 fourth-quarter run, as the Reivers were never able to get their offense going, handing the Reivers their first defeat of the season.
“We are getting some girls to know what they do well at and what we can count on them for,” Vande Hoef said. “Some of our shooters weren’t shooting very well so we need someone to step up and Dustie (Obah) came off the bench and gave us a big 17 (points), Gabby (Smith) had a double-double, but we’ve got to put it all together and once we do, we’ll be in great shape. I believe we have a good group of girls and we will get there.”
Iowa Western ended the game shooting just 29 percent overall and made just five of their 26 3-point attempts (19.2%).
KCC 24 10 16 23--73
IWCC 12 13 14 16--55
KCC: Kortney Drake 19; Dominique Rodriguez 15; Kemera Watson 10; Ashley Tull 9; Tatiana Hodges-Johnson 6; Maddie Paulsen 6; Karsyn Stratton 5; Naya Haymon 2; Kendra Hatley 1
IWCC: Dustie Obah 17; Gabriella Smith 10; Hayley Berfield 9; Brala Benion 6; Ariyana Brooks 6; Areyonna Carter 4; Arielle McElroy 3
MEN
Kirkwood 76,
IWCC 60
The eighth-ranked Kirkwood men (3-1) also defeated the Reivers (2-2) thanks to a big first-half run, ultimately leading to a 76-60 road win.
The Reivers built a slim, early lead before Kirkwood answered big time with a 25-0 run over a nine-minute span.
The Reivers closed a bit of the gap that was made with an 11-0 run of their own, however the Eagles scored the final three points in the last minute to hold a 14-point halftime lead.
“We didn’t play very well within ourselves here,” IWCC head coach Chad Van Riessen said. “We need to be a bit more focused-in on some of the things that make us successful, and I felt like we got really rushed offensively and took some quick shots, and were careless with the ball. Defensively, we just didn’t take away as many things as we wanted to from them, which led to that big run.”
The Reivers eventually brought the once 23-point lead down to 10 on separate occasions, but never got closer.
“It’s been good to get tested like this early,” Van Riessen said. “It really allows us to see where the team is at and what we need to do to improve. We’ve played some really strong opponents so far, there’s no time to rest, we’ve got to get back to work on Monday and get things where they need to be.”
Both Reiver teams will travel to Northeast Community College on Feb. 3 for their next game.
KCC: 39 37--76
IWCC: 25 35--60
KCC: Corvan Seales 17; Blake Brinkmeyer 11; Jaden Keller 10; Caleb Delzell 9; Joich Gong 9; Blessin Kimbe 8; Noah King 6; Cortaviaus Seales 6
IWCC: Roland McCoy 12; Dewayne Vass 12; Elijah Pickens 8; Elijah Bishop 5; Majesty Johnson 5; Romanique Hellems 5; Kelvin Balfour 5; Joe Doyle 4; Marcedus Leech 2; Dahshon Dyson 2