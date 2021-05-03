Reivers take regional crown

Iowa Western women’s track team dominated this past weekend at the Region IX championship in Council Bluffs coming in first place with 298 points. Iowa Central was second with 180 points.
The men’s team also had success and finished runner up with 261.5 points, 79 points behind Iowa Central.
Multiple Reiver women took home gold medals. Iowa Western won gold in 12 of 22 events.
“It’s always exciting,” head coach Doug Marshall said. “It’s a big accomplishment because it’s a tough region. It’s an extremely competitive region. Anytime we can win a regional championship is always an extremely exciting feeling and it’s always a big accomplishment for not just the team, but the school the entire program and Council Bluffs, Iowa.”
Freshman Tirecia Walcott placed first in the 100-meter with a time of 11.61 seconds, freshman Nickisha Pryce won the 200 with a 23.33 and the 400 with a 53.41, freshman Shariden Richardson earned first in the 800 with a 2:17.45, sophomore Faith Linga won the 1500 with a 4:45.67 and the 10,000 with a 37:00.18, freshman Dyandra won the 400 hurdles with a 1:02.06, the 400 relay of Pryce, Terresha Walcott, Nayomie Greem and Tirecia Walcott ran a 45.26 to win gold.
Freshman Alliyah McNeil won the high jump after clearing 5 feet, 10.75 inches, sophomore Blayne Lachance and sophomore Morgan Harwin won the pole vault with a height of 5-8, freshman Victory George won the long jump with a leap of 20-8.5 and the triple jump with a 41-5.0.
The men ended the day with six golf medals.
Sophomore Yonas Mogos won the 1500 with a 3:54.96 and the 5000 with a 15:54.81, sophomore Wimachmorr Gilo won the 10,000 with a 35:32.23, freshman Michael Buchanan won the long jump with a distance of 25-3.25, freshman Kenyon Johsnon won the triple jump with a leap of 47-8 and sophomore Tucker Day won the javelin with a throw of 157-9.
“It was tough and we knew it was going to be tough,” Marshall said about the men’s side. “We said it from the beginning that we would have to have a really, really great meet and we would have to have people step up in some different places. And we did. One of the biggest things on the men’s side was we definitely wanted to win the whole thing. If we did lose we wanted to go out swinging. I felt that’s exactly what we did.”
Iowa Western will send 43 to the NJCAA Outdoor National Championships which will take place May 11-13 in Levelland, Texas.
“We’re going in with a lot of momentum especially on the women’s side,” Marshall said. “This weekend we broke six regionals record. That was obviously exciting and that’s a lot of momentum we’re taking into nationals.
“On the guys side being that close, just being in that fighting distance, they know they have a legit shot if we can put somethings together. They’re extremely focused.”