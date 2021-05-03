Reivers take regional crown

The men ended the day with six golf medals.

Sophomore Yonas Mogos won the 1500 with a 3:54.96 and the 5000 with a 15:54.81, sophomore Wimachmorr Gilo won the 10,000 with a 35:32.23, freshman Michael Buchanan won the long jump with a distance of 25-3.25, freshman Kenyon Johsnon won the triple jump with a leap of 47-8 and sophomore Tucker Day won the javelin with a throw of 157-9.

“It was tough and we knew it was going to be tough,” Marshall said about the men’s side. “We said it from the beginning that we would have to have a really, really great meet and we would have to have people step up in some different places. And we did. One of the biggest things on the men’s side was we definitely wanted to win the whole thing. If we did lose we wanted to go out swinging. I felt that’s exactly what we did.”

Iowa Western will send 43 to the NJCAA Outdoor National Championships which will take place May 11-13 in Levelland, Texas.

“We’re going in with a lot of momentum especially on the women’s side,” Marshall said. “This weekend we broke six regionals record. That was obviously exciting and that’s a lot of momentum we’re taking into nationals.

“On the guys side being that close, just being in that fighting distance, they know they have a legit shot if we can put somethings together. They’re extremely focused.”