Reivers volleyball hires assistant coach

According to a press release, Iowa Western volleyball hired Omaha native and Creighton graduate Korie Tetzlaff as its new assistant coach earlier this month.

Tetzlaff is a hall of fame collegiate athlete who also played professionally. Since her playing days, she has been a coach for seven years at the NCAA Division-II level.

She was a four-year starter for the Bluejays, setting conference and school records for assists per game as a freshman.

She was a team captain her final season seasons, a three-time All-Missouri Conference First Team selection and led Creighton to four winning seasons, including 21 wins in 2006 and 2007.

She earned Creighton's Willing to Serve service award during the 2006-07 season, and the Creighton Hall of Fame inducted her in 2014.

Tetzlaff graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Finance in 2009 and earned a Master of Science in Education: Business, Marketing, and Information Technology from Wayne State in 2014.

After her collegiate career, Tetzlaff played professionally for Voley Murcia in Murcia, Spain in 2010. She also competed in the Premier Volleyball league with the Great Plains Tornados and the Iowa Ice within the United States.