Reivers win 12th straight regional championship

Iowa Western is now turning its attention to nationals. While the Reivers won’t see the frigid temperatures and conditions they’ve fought for most the year, the weather in Florida presents challenges of its own.

“Nationals is such a tough week,” Robinson said. “You add in the practice round and it’s five days of 18 holes. The heat drains you. It’s pretty hard on your body and your mind when you get down there. Just trying to get the girls expectations of what to expect down there.

Iowa Western isn’t just happy with winning the region championship. The Reivers have goals of finishing in the top five teams and a few golfers hold high individual goals.

“I think there’s about eight or nine teams in the country that compete for the top five spots,” Robinson said. “We’re always competing for that and have had success in the past. Individually we probably have two or three girls that can be All-Americans based on their finish. We’re expecting at least two of them to get in there and the third might be on the bubble but when you get down there you never know what to expect. A girl or two can have a bad round of a good one.”

Kubo and Gibson have been the leaders for most of the year and will hope to end the season with All-American status while Schweers has come on strong towards the end of the year and hopes to join her teammates with some hardware at the end of the week.