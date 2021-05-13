Reivers women's golf fourth at nationals

Iowa Western women’s golf team capped its season with a historic finish at the National Tournament on Thursday in Ormond Beach, FL. The Reivers tied for fourth place which is the best finish in program history.
Iowa Western shot 1338 which was tied with Tyler JC (TX) and behind Seminole State-FL, Dayton State College (FL) and Ranger CC (TX).
“Anytime we go to nationals our goal is to get into the top five ... this year we were able to attain it,” assistant coach Matt Robinson said.
Robinson pointed to the mental fortitude that allowed the Reivers to accomplish their goal. This year was especially difficult to maintain focus after multiple rain delays halted momentum.
“It’s just our determination and just staying in the moment,” Robinson said. “This week was probably the longest week I’ve ever experienced on Nationals. With all the rain delays we had to start out the day and came out the next morning to finish it. It’s really our determination and focusing on the golf itself.”
Luisa Gibson led the Reivers with a score of 313 capping an extraordinary season that included honors such as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference women’s golfer of the year.
She finished in the top 10 in all the tournaments she played in and won three events including the Region XI championship. She was also second in two events.
“She got off to a really good start on Monday,” Robinson said. “She continued that success throughout the week. She was really our rock this week when we were down her just feeding off her energy and her ability helped all the other girls as well.”
Her performance at the National Championship earned her to being named an All-American along with teammate Seira Kubo who shot a 320.
Gibson tied for ninth and national and Kubo tied for 15th.
Maya Northcutt tied for 39th after shooting a 352, Holly Elliot placed 42nd after carding a 353 and Katie Schweers came in 57th with a score of 379.
“Everyone contributed, everyone stayed focused,” Robinson said. “Quite honestly the tie for fourth was the highest in school history. That’s a pretty big accomplishment for our team and for the school.”
Seminole State-FL’s Minori Nagano won the national championship with a score of 283.