Reivers women's golf fourth at nationals

Iowa Western women’s golf team capped its season with a historic finish at the National Tournament on Thursday in Ormond Beach, FL. The Reivers tied for fourth place which is the best finish in program history.

Iowa Western shot 1338 which was tied with Tyler JC (TX) and behind Seminole State-FL, Dayton State College (FL) and Ranger CC (TX).

“Anytime we go to nationals our goal is to get into the top five ... this year we were able to attain it,” assistant coach Matt Robinson said.

Robinson pointed to the mental fortitude that allowed the Reivers to accomplish their goal. This year was especially difficult to maintain focus after multiple rain delays halted momentum.

“It’s just our determination and just staying in the moment,” Robinson said. “This week was probably the longest week I’ve ever experienced on Nationals. With all the rain delays we had to start out the day and came out the next morning to finish it. It’s really our determination and focusing on the golf itself.”

Luisa Gibson led the Reivers with a score of 313 capping an extraordinary season that included honors such as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference women’s golfer of the year.