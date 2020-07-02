Riverside looks to keep rolling after clinching WIC title

In the span of just six weeks, the Riverside softball team went from not knowing if they’d have a season to clinching a Western Iowa Conference title.
The Bulldogs’ journey officially began on May 20 when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that high school baseball and softball could proceed with a shortened season and a set of safety guidelines.
“The feeling for myself and the players was elation. We were just excited that we were going to have a season, especially as loaded as we are with seniors,” Riverside head coach Chris Conover said. “As for the guidelines, it really hasn’t been that big of a deal. The kids adapt no matter what the situation is.”
The Bulldogs got out of the gates fast, winning seven of their first eight games. On Tuesday, they clinched a conference title with a 15-8 victory over IKM-Manning coupled with an Underwood loss, improving their record to 9-3, including an unblemished 7-0 in WIC play.
While Conover realizes his team has more goals ahead, the significance on the accomplishment isn’t lost.
“It means the world to the kids and it means the world to the community too,” Conover said. Wrapping up a WIC title just meant a lot to everybody. I believe this is our first softball title since 1996, so now we got that one checked off and now we move on to our next goal. We just keep setting these goals right in front of us so we’re now looking too far ahead.”
Offensively, Riverside is led by junior Kenna Ford, who leads the team in batting average (.514), doubles (5), home runs (2) and is second with 11 RBIs. Senior Gracie Bluml leads the team with 12 RBIs to go along with a .500 batting average, followed by fellow seniors Ashlynn Amdor (.472) and Meghan Reed (.400).
Ford has also been a consistent force in the circle, entering Thursday with a 9-3 record and a 1.68 ERA.
“For her, it’s just been growth and maturity,” Conover said of Ford. “She has really progressed nicely and you can see her stats from the time she was an eighth-grader to now. She’s kept getting better with her knowledge of the game and understanding of herself. As a batter, it’s been her pitch selection, and as a pitcher she’s continued to grow more confidence in certain pitches while working to develop other pitches.”
Once the regular season ends on July 9, the Bulldogs will try to earn their way to the state tournament for the fourth time in program history and first time since 2009.
Sitting just behind Riverside in the WIC standings is Underwood (9-2, 6-2 in the WIC), which is vying for their eighth state tourney appearance ever and first since 2004.
While the Eagles narrowly lost their head-to-head matchup at Riverside, falling 4-3 on June 23, Underwood head coach Lea Crouse believes her squad learned from the loss.
“We left a lot of players on base in that game and didn’t capitalize when we needed to,” she said. “It just didn’t go our way that night, but we played a great game defensively, we just didn’t capitalize when we needed to offensively.”
Junior pitcher Ella Pierce has been an anchor for the Eagles, entering Thursday with a 9-1 record and a miniscule 0.80 ERA, along with 58 strike outs and 11 walks.
“That girl loves softball. She is a diehard softball fanatic who just likes to compete,” Underwood head coach Lea Crouse said. “If someone gets a hit on her she’s coming back and trying to figure out where she missed. Mentally, her game has improved immensely in the last couple of years.”
Fellow area teams, Treynor and AHSTW entered Thursday in a three-way tie with Audubon with WIC records of 3-4, while Tri-Center is in last at 1-6.
In the Hawkeye 10 Conference, Glenwood is tied with Creston for third with identical conference records of 5-2. Atlantic is in first at 8-0, while Harlan is one game off the pace at 7-1.