Riverside looks to keep rolling after clinching WIC title

In the span of just six weeks, the Riverside softball team went from not knowing if they’d have a season to clinching a Western Iowa Conference title.

The Bulldogs’ journey officially began on May 20 when Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that high school baseball and softball could proceed with a shortened season and a set of safety guidelines.

“The feeling for myself and the players was elation. We were just excited that we were going to have a season, especially as loaded as we are with seniors,” Riverside head coach Chris Conover said. “As for the guidelines, it really hasn’t been that big of a deal. The kids adapt no matter what the situation is.”

The Bulldogs got out of the gates fast, winning seven of their first eight games. On Tuesday, they clinched a conference title with a 15-8 victory over IKM-Manning coupled with an Underwood loss, improving their record to 9-3, including an unblemished 7-0 in WIC play.

While Conover realizes his team has more goals ahead, the significance on the accomplishment isn’t lost.