Riverside rally falls short to SW Valley

Kremkowski ran for 126 yards and a touchdown and threw for 174 yards on 16 completions and a touchdown.

The Bulldogs would get another defensive stop late in the third quarter to get the ball back. Riverside would eventually drive it down to the Southwest Valley two-yard line. On fourth down with just over four minutes to play, Riverside was just two yards away from taking the lead.

But, the Timberwolves’ defense forced a fumble on the fourth down play and regained possession.

The Bulldog defense made another stop though, giving the Bulldog offense one more shot with 58 seconds left after a punt from the Southwest Valley 47 yard line. Kremkowski completed an 18-yard pass to Jeppesen to set up a first down on the Southwest Valley 29 yard line.

That’s all the closer the offense would get.

One pass fell incomplete down the sideline, a run was stopped for a short gain, and two passes were knocked down by a defensive lineman.

With the loss, the Bulldog have their backs against the wall in their hope to make a playoff berth.