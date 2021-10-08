Riverside rally falls short to SW Valley

Southwest Valley football forced a fumble on 4th down on their two-yard line late in the 4th quarter to hang on and defeat Riverside 15-12 in Oakland on Friday.
“They scored twice, and we scored twice,” Riverside coach Darrell Frain said. “On special teams, we miss an extra point, we jump offsides give them a two-point conversion, there’ your three-point difference right there.
“First drive of the game we missed an open receiver and later fumbled near the one-yard line, that’s high school football. These things happen. We had too many mistakes early on. We played well in the second half but it wasn’t enough.”
Fueled by three first-half turnovers, the Timberwolves found the endzone twice in the second quarter to build a 15-0 lead at halftime. The Bulldogs came out with more fire in the second half as senior quarterback Austin Kremkowski ran in a five-yard touchdown to get the Bulldogs on the board.
After getting a defensive stop, the Bulldogs marched down the field again as Kremkowski threw a touchdown pass to sophomore receiver Grady Jeppesen to bring the game within one possession.
“We just took care of the little things better in the second half,” Frain said. “First half we’re running around, we’re not lined-up right, we had penalties that just killed us. Second half we played great, it just wasn’t enough to overcome our start.”
Kremkowski ran for 126 yards and a touchdown and threw for 174 yards on 16 completions and a touchdown.
The Bulldogs would get another defensive stop late in the third quarter to get the ball back. Riverside would eventually drive it down to the Southwest Valley two-yard line. On fourth down with just over four minutes to play, Riverside was just two yards away from taking the lead.
But, the Timberwolves’ defense forced a fumble on the fourth down play and regained possession.
The Bulldog defense made another stop though, giving the Bulldog offense one more shot with 58 seconds left after a punt from the Southwest Valley 47 yard line. Kremkowski completed an 18-yard pass to Jeppesen to set up a first down on the Southwest Valley 29 yard line.
That’s all the closer the offense would get.
One pass fell incomplete down the sideline, a run was stopped for a short gain, and two passes were knocked down by a defensive lineman.
With the loss, the Bulldog have their backs against the wall in their hope to make a playoff berth.
“We got to win next week,” Frain said. “It’s the only way we’re getting in. We got seven days to get ready and hopefully have a chance to get a win at Earlham. The playoffs start now, we play until we lose. We want to keep playing, so hopefully, we have a good week and take care of Earlham.”