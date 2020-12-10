Riverside sweeps Heartland Christian in girls-boys basketball doubleheader

The Riverside boys and girls basketball teams swept Heartland Christian on Thursday.

GIRLS

Riverside 55,

Heartland Christian 16

Kenna Ford and and Emily Brown each scored a game-high 14 points to lead Riverside (1-4) past Heartland Christian (1-5), which was led by Madelyn Jundt’s six points and six rebounds.

Riverside jumped out to an 18-6 lead after the first quarter and never looked back in the 35-point victory.

Heartland Christian is scheduled to play Boys Town on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Iowa West Field House, while Riverside is slated to hose Underwood on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

BOYS

Riverside 55,

Heartland Christian 20

Grady Jeppesen netted a game-high 15 points to lead Riverside (2-3) over Heartland Christian (2-3).

Heartland Christian senior Jim Kunkle led the Eagles with seven points and six blocks, while Colton Brennan also had seven points, adding two assists.

Heartland Christian is scheduled to play Essex at 7:30 p.m. at the Iowa West Field House and Riverside is slated to host Underwood on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.