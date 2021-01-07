 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rolling on the river: St. Albert sets new school record
0 comments

Rolling on the river: St. Albert sets new school record

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The St. Albert bowling teams hosted a triangular on Thursday at the Thunderbowl on Thursday night against fellow inner city team Abraham Lincoln and Hawkeye Ten foe Denison-Schleswig.

When all was said and done, St. Albert boys bowling won the meet with a two-game team total of 2,384 and overall total of 3,120, which is a new school record for the Falcons. The old score record was 3,017 which was established just last season.

Freshman Evan White led the way with a 512 two-game total for the Falcons.

“It’s truly awesome to see their hard work pay off like this,” St. Albert coach Michael Klusman said. “They’ve really bought into what they’ve been coached to do. They’ve been working hard and having fun while doing so. This new record is all about their ability to achieve as they’re an awesome group. We’re all trying to create something special here and make bowling a cool sport for everyone.”

The Monarchs of Denison-Schleswig came in at second as Blake Polzin led the team with 408 two-game total. The Lynx came in at third with Bennett Olsen leading the team’s two game total with 458.

On the girl’s side of the action, it was the Monarchs who reigned as queen of the lanes with a team score of 1,744 and overall total of 2,248.

The Lynx came in second as they finished with a team score of 1,544 and an overall score of 1,975 as Jennica Soar finished with the best individual score for AL at 308. The Saintes came in third with a team score of 1,385 and an overall score of 1860. Georgie Bohnet led SA with a two-game score of 270.

AL, Denison, St Albert Triangular Jan. 7, 2021

Boys:

St. Albert — 3120

AL — 2801

Denison — 2729

SA: Evan White 512; Adam Denny 410; Jack Denny 409; Nate Kay 390; Jackson Wigginton 389; Quinten Julian 274

AL: Bennett Olsen 458; Akil Smith 369; Rocky Rubnik 362; Eric McCoy 329; Carter James 324; Taliq Smith 267

Denison: Blake Polzin 408; Lucas Segebart 400; Devin Fink 384; Jake Fink 352; Kyle Segebart 332; Christain Schmadele 321

Girls:

Denison — 2248

AL — 1975

St. Albert — 1860

Denison: Payton Mathies 339; Abby Gehlson 313; Claire Miller 301; Kailee Jorgensen 291; Gracie Schurke 277; Natalie Castillo 223

AL: Jennica Soar 308; McKenna Rethmeier 294; Abigail Rodriguez 267; Gabriella Peterson 240; Annalese Ramirez 220; Alexa Tichota 215

SA: Georgie Bohnet 270; Lexie Narmi 257; Madilyn Myer 249; Gracie Julian 220; Claire Lewis 211; Sophie Sheffield 178.

Lewis Central vs. Clarinda

The Lewis Central bowling teams split their Hawkeye Ten match with Clarinda on Thursday at Thunderbowl.

The Titan boys were victorious over the Cardinals as they won the dual by a score of 3,033 to 2,582. AJ Schiltz led LC with a two game score of 469.

The Titan girls fell in a tight one to the Cardinals however, by a final score of 2,367 to 2,304. Aleesha Oden led the Titans and the match with a score of 388.

Boys

LC: 3,033

CHS: 2,582

LC: AJ Schiltz 469; Hunter Mersick 460; Ben Lopez 409; Eli Sunderman 398; Kenny Mayberry 350; Lucas McDaniel 313

CHS: Levi Wise 406; Tyson Bramble 392; Owen Johnson 344; Eli Vorheis 324; Ronnie Weidman 316; Carter Larson 294

Girls

CHS: 2,367

LC: 2,304

CHS: Andi Woods 364; Madi Pulliam 343; Madison Smith 273; Alea VanVactor 252; Allyson Johnson 248; Kemper Beckel 217

LC: Aleesha Oden 388; Addee Murray 331; Savannah Wayman 318; AliciaMcElderry 258; Oasis Opheim 249; Kennedy Vanatta 220

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Paul Sullivan: A college football bowl season like no other includes the usual suspects in the playoffs and the Rose Bowl in ... Texas?
College

Paul Sullivan: A college football bowl season like no other includes the usual suspects in the playoffs and the Rose Bowl in ... Texas?

  • Updated

The Big Four made it to the Final Four of the college football season, as expected, ending one chapter of the most contentious, controversial and unpredictable years in the history of the sport. The College Football Playoff selection committee avoided chaos Sunday, pitting No. 1 Alabama against No. 4 Notre Dame in one semifinal game and No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State in the other. The ...

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert