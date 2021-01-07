Rolling on the river: St. Albert sets new school record

The St. Albert bowling teams hosted a triangular on Thursday at the Thunderbowl on Thursday night against fellow inner city team Abraham Lincoln and Hawkeye Ten foe Denison-Schleswig.
When all was said and done, St. Albert boys bowling won the meet with a two-game team total of 2,384 and overall total of 3,120, which is a new school record for the Falcons. The old score record was 3,017 which was established just last season.
Freshman Evan White led the way with a 512 two-game total for the Falcons.
“It’s truly awesome to see their hard work pay off like this,” St. Albert coach Michael Klusman said. “They’ve really bought into what they’ve been coached to do. They’ve been working hard and having fun while doing so. This new record is all about their ability to achieve as they’re an awesome group. We’re all trying to create something special here and make bowling a cool sport for everyone.”
The Monarchs of Denison-Schleswig came in at second as Blake Polzin led the team with 408 two-game total. The Lynx came in at third with Bennett Olsen leading the team’s two game total with 458.
On the girl’s side of the action, it was the Monarchs who reigned as queen of the lanes with a team score of 1,744 and overall total of 2,248.
The Lynx came in second as they finished with a team score of 1,544 and an overall score of 1,975 as Jennica Soar finished with the best individual score for AL at 308. The Saintes came in third with a team score of 1,385 and an overall score of 1860. Georgie Bohnet led SA with a two-game score of 270.
Boys:
St. Albert — 3120
AL — 2801
Denison — 2729
SA: Evan White 512; Adam Denny 410; Jack Denny 409; Nate Kay 390; Jackson Wigginton 389; Quinten Julian 274
AL: Bennett Olsen 458; Akil Smith 369; Rocky Rubnik 362; Eric McCoy 329; Carter James 324; Taliq Smith 267
Denison: Blake Polzin 408; Lucas Segebart 400; Devin Fink 384; Jake Fink 352; Kyle Segebart 332; Christain Schmadele 321
Girls:
Denison — 2248
AL — 1975
St. Albert — 1860
Denison: Payton Mathies 339; Abby Gehlson 313; Claire Miller 301; Kailee Jorgensen 291; Gracie Schurke 277; Natalie Castillo 223
AL: Jennica Soar 308; McKenna Rethmeier 294; Abigail Rodriguez 267; Gabriella Peterson 240; Annalese Ramirez 220; Alexa Tichota 215
SA: Georgie Bohnet 270; Lexie Narmi 257; Madilyn Myer 249; Gracie Julian 220; Claire Lewis 211; Sophie Sheffield 178.
Lewis Central vs. Clarinda
The Lewis Central bowling teams split their Hawkeye Ten match with Clarinda on Thursday at Thunderbowl.
The Titan boys were victorious over the Cardinals as they won the dual by a score of 3,033 to 2,582. AJ Schiltz led LC with a two game score of 469.
The Titan girls fell in a tight one to the Cardinals however, by a final score of 2,367 to 2,304. Aleesha Oden led the Titans and the match with a score of 388.
Boys
LC: 3,033
CHS: 2,582
LC: AJ Schiltz 469; Hunter Mersick 460; Ben Lopez 409; Eli Sunderman 398; Kenny Mayberry 350; Lucas McDaniel 313
CHS: Levi Wise 406; Tyson Bramble 392; Owen Johnson 344; Eli Vorheis 324; Ronnie Weidman 316; Carter Larson 294
Girls
CHS: 2,367
LC: 2,304
CHS: Andi Woods 364; Madi Pulliam 343; Madison Smith 273; Alea VanVactor 252; Allyson Johnson 248; Kemper Beckel 217
LC: Aleesha Oden 388; Addee Murray 331; Savannah Wayman 318; AliciaMcElderry 258; Oasis Opheim 249; Kennedy Vanatta 220