Rolling on the river: St. Albert sets new school record

The St. Albert bowling teams hosted a triangular on Thursday at the Thunderbowl on Thursday night against fellow inner city team Abraham Lincoln and Hawkeye Ten foe Denison-Schleswig.

When all was said and done, St. Albert boys bowling won the meet with a two-game team total of 2,384 and overall total of 3,120, which is a new school record for the Falcons. The old score record was 3,017 which was established just last season.

Freshman Evan White led the way with a 512 two-game total for the Falcons.

“It’s truly awesome to see their hard work pay off like this,” St. Albert coach Michael Klusman said. “They’ve really bought into what they’ve been coached to do. They’ve been working hard and having fun while doing so. This new record is all about their ability to achieve as they’re an awesome group. We’re all trying to create something special here and make bowling a cool sport for everyone.”

The Monarchs of Denison-Schleswig came in at second as Blake Polzin led the team with 408 two-game total. The Lynx came in at third with Bennett Olsen leading the team’s two game total with 458.

On the girl’s side of the action, it was the Monarchs who reigned as queen of the lanes with a team score of 1,744 and overall total of 2,248.