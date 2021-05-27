Rough day one for Falcons golf

St. Albert boys golf didn’t have the start is was hoping for at day one of the state golf championships on Wednesday at Westwood Golf Course in Newton.

The Falcons currently sit in eighth place as a team out of nine with a score of 370. AGWSR leads after day one with a score of 333.

Head coach Mike Klusman is hoping his team can climb in the standing in the second day but is worried they mind be too far behind to accomplish some of their bigger goals.

“We might have dug to big of a hole to get out of this,” he said. “I take full responsibility. I didn’t get the guys out here to play this course. This course was a lot tougher than I thought we would play all year. It just took a little too much time for the kids to get use to.”

Klusman said he wishes the team would have shot about 20 strokes better.

Senior Brett Klusman is leading St. Albert with a score of 84, placing himself in a tie for 17th. Senior Luke Hubbard is tied for 39th with a score of 94, senior Eliot Shaw is in 41st with a 95, junior Cameron Mardesen shot a 97 and is tied of 42nd, junior Lane Sundberg finished the first day in a tie for 46th with a 98 and sophomore Gavin Summerville tied for 52nd with a 103.