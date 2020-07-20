Royer has enjoyed a long career as both coach, referee

Soccer was not yet a varsity sanctioned sport when Royer attended A.L. It was a club sport, and area teams, including some from Omaha, competed for what was known as the Zenon Cup, which functioned similar to a state championship.

The love of being on the pitch and competing paved the way for Royer’s coaching career. Over the course of his time at T.J. the Yellow Jackets qualified for the state tournament in 2003 in addition to playing in 13 regional finals.

Competing in those games illustrates how much Royer’s players have bought into his coaching philosophies over the years.

“We’ve had tons of opportunities,” Royer said. “It’s just one thing or another. Most of them were against the Des Moines powers and the suburbs. It’s a different monster. Sioux City North was the other one that we could never get by.

“It’s cliché, but I’m blessed with the kids that I’ve been fortunate enough to have play with their parents and administration. I’ve had awesome athletic directors and great principals. They believe in what you do.”

Royer appreciates and has borrowed some motivating techniques from coaches who trained him.