Royer has enjoyed a long career as both coach, referee

When Mark Royer accepts a challenge, his commitment is enduring.
The most striking examples come in soccer and basketball. Royer has been part of the Thomas Jefferson girls soccer program for 33 years, the last 23 as head coach. He’s also spent the last 23 years molding himself into one of the more relied upon prep basketball referees in the state.
Originally from Council Bluffs, Royer attended Hoover and Kirn before attending Abraham Lincoln High School, then went to Iowa Western for a couple years before entering the working world.
Prior to taking his current job as a para at Thomas Jefferson High School, he held a number of positions. He worked at Dodge Riverside Golf Course before starting a job as a night stocker at a grocery store in Omaha.
Although he held different jobs over the years, Royer always held a special place in his heart for the game of soccer.
“I lived right across the street from A.L., the third house down,” he said. “We had a couple parents in the neighborhood that played. We had a team in my neighborhood that ended up being a bunch of A.L. and St. Albert guys. One dad and mom coached us forever. We were taught young, and we walked down to Valley View Park to practice and in peoples’ back yards. That’s where the love of it went. You had all your buddies in the neighborhood. You all played soccer together and every sport. It was one of my favorites.”
Soccer was not yet a varsity sanctioned sport when Royer attended A.L. It was a club sport, and area teams, including some from Omaha, competed for what was known as the Zenon Cup, which functioned similar to a state championship.
The love of being on the pitch and competing paved the way for Royer’s coaching career. Over the course of his time at T.J. the Yellow Jackets qualified for the state tournament in 2003 in addition to playing in 13 regional finals.
Competing in those games illustrates how much Royer’s players have bought into his coaching philosophies over the years.
“We’ve had tons of opportunities,” Royer said. “It’s just one thing or another. Most of them were against the Des Moines powers and the suburbs. It’s a different monster. Sioux City North was the other one that we could never get by.
“It’s cliché, but I’m blessed with the kids that I’ve been fortunate enough to have play with their parents and administration. I’ve had awesome athletic directors and great principals. They believe in what you do.”
Royer appreciates and has borrowed some motivating techniques from coaches who trained him.
“I had great coaches,” Royer said. “I was probably coached up to be a better player than I probably should have been, to be honest. I try to do the same thing. I try to take the kid I have and make them better than they think they can be. It’s worked. You put a chip on their shoulder, and down there, the chip is pretty big because they want to compete. They want to be respected, and they want the same as everybody else. It’s been a tough road, but it’s been real enjoyable.”
In addition to soccer, Royer recently finished a 21-year career as an assistant softball coach at Omaha Westside.
All that experience in the coaching world led to a natural transition to basketball refereeing.
“I think anybody who officiates should coach first, or vice versa,” Royer said. “You get a better perspective on what you’re doing and what you’re trying to accomplish. A lot of people nowadays don’t always see the other side very well. Everybody seems to take it personal, and it’s not, but it sure feels like it though.”
Over the course of 23 years, he went from learning the finer points of being an effective basketball official to one that now routinely finds himself in Des Moines for both the boys and girls state basketball tournaments. He’s been to 18 straight boys tournaments and has overseen 13 girls tourneys.
This past March, he officiated championship games for both girls and boys tournaments.
He has no plans of stopping anytime soon.
“It’s great being with your buddies and traveling,” Royer said. “The big thing is the friends you meet and the people you see.”
