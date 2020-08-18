S.C. East prevails in golf triangular at Dodge Riverside

Sioux City East prevailed by a stroke Tuesday in a season-opening boys golf triangular at Dodge Riverside Golf Course.
The Black Raiders’ team score of 325 narrowly outpaced Heelan’s final tally of 326.
Heelan’s Brett Sitzmann was the medalist with an 18-hole total of 77.
Thomas Jefferson didn’t field a team Tuesday. Jace Mundt led the Yellow Jackets with a 117 and Jacob Lesley shot a 129.
Team Scores
Sioux City East 325, Sioux City Heelan 326
Medalist: Brett Sitzmann, SCH, 77. Runner-up: Ethan Spier, SCE, 78.
T.J. scores: Jace Mundt 117, Jacob Lesley 129
