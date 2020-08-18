You have permission to edit this article.
S.C. East prevails in golf triangular at Dodge Riverside
S.C. East prevails in golf triangular at Dodge Riverside

Golf graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

Sioux City East prevailed by a stroke Tuesday in a season-opening boys golf triangular at Dodge Riverside Golf Course.

The Black Raiders’ team score of 325 narrowly outpaced Heelan’s final tally of 326.

Heelan’s Brett Sitzmann was the medalist with an 18-hole total of 77.

Thomas Jefferson didn’t field a team Tuesday. Jace Mundt led the Yellow Jackets with a 117 and Jacob Lesley shot a 129.

Team Scores

Sioux City East 325, Sioux City Heelan 326

Medalist: Brett Sitzmann, SCH, 77. Runner-up: Ethan Spier, SCE, 78.

T.J. scores: Jace Mundt 117, Jacob Lesley 129

Related to this story

POY Patterson
POY Patterson

Some players hit for average or power, maybe they're a defensive wizard, a blur on the base paths or a flame thrower from the mound. In 2020, …

