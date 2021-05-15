SA girls soccer have best performance of the season

St. Albert girls soccer went 1-1 against a pair of top teams on Saturday during a tournament at Waverly-Shell Rock in what head coach Chris Hughes called the best performance of the season.
In the first game, the Saintes hung with Decorah for a majority of the game but a late goal off a bounce proved to be the difference in a 1-0 loss.
St. Albert didn’t let the loss affect them and bounced back to defeat Class 1A No. 11 Dike-New Hartford 5-4 in a shootout.
Despite the loss in the first game, Hughes said he was happy with how his team did in the first game.
“It went great,” he said. “They just got fortunate and knocked in a rebound to take us 1-0. We played really, really well that game and actually controlled the game.”
St. Albert and Decorah were scoreless at halftime but the deciding goal came with about 12 minutes left in the game.
The second game was also scoreless at halftime, but St. Albert broke the tie in the 40th minute when senior Makenna Shepard found freshman Ella Klusman for the 1-0 lead.
14 minutes later Dike-New Hartford tied the game up after scoring on a loose ball in the box.
The Saintes only needed two minutes to take the lead back when Shepard found Klusman for the second time.
The lead only held for three minutes when the Wolverines scored the tying goal with 10 seconds left in the match.
The match went straight to a sudden-death shootout after the tournament decided to skip the traditional 20-minute sudden-death overtime to stay on schedule.
Klusman converted the first PK, but Dike-Hartford answered. Shepard placed the ball in the back of the net for the second round but the Wolverines answered once again.
Both teams missed on their third round.
Maddie Estell scored in the fourth round and freshman goalkeeper Sophie Sheffield made the match-deciding save.
“Today’s the best day we’ve had all year,” Hughes said. “The kids are starting to grow up and do a lot of good things. ... What’s encouraging is knowing that some of the struggles we’ve had this year and some of the growing pains we show up and play one good day and realize we’re probably a top-10 program in 1A. “
The Saintes were supposed to play a third game but were rained out before the end of the first half.
St. Albert will be in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in a home game against Logan-Magnolia.
Decorah (7-3) 0 1 — 1
St. Albert 0 0 — 0