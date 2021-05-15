SA girls soccer have best performance of the season

St. Albert girls soccer went 1-1 against a pair of top teams on Saturday during a tournament at Waverly-Shell Rock in what head coach Chris Hughes called the best performance of the season.

In the first game, the Saintes hung with Decorah for a majority of the game but a late goal off a bounce proved to be the difference in a 1-0 loss.

St. Albert didn’t let the loss affect them and bounced back to defeat Class 1A No. 11 Dike-New Hartford 5-4 in a shootout.

Despite the loss in the first game, Hughes said he was happy with how his team did in the first game.

“It went great,” he said. “They just got fortunate and knocked in a rebound to take us 1-0. We played really, really well that game and actually controlled the game.”

St. Albert and Decorah were scoreless at halftime but the deciding goal came with about 12 minutes left in the game.

The second game was also scoreless at halftime, but St. Albert broke the tie in the 40th minute when senior Makenna Shepard found freshman Ella Klusman for the 1-0 lead.

14 minutes later Dike-New Hartford tied the game up after scoring on a loose ball in the box.