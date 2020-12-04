Saintes and Falcons split with Clarinda

St. Albert split Friday night’s Hawkeye Ten Conference action as the girls defeated Clarinda 58-23, while Clarinda won the boys game 66-45.

The Saintes(1-1) rebounded from Tuesday’s close defeat by Harlan on Tuesday night by seeing the offense kick start right away along with the defense as SA built an authoritative 22-10 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The defense turned up the full court pressure in the second half which led to multiple transition points that built a lead as big as 31-10 with under five minutes to go in the half, and while offensively the Saintes let off the gas a bit, the defense allowed just one shot make from the floor, and just five points overall to hold a 36-15 lead.

“I think we started off great,” Wettengel said. “I really emphasized with the girls that we need to get off to a good start against this team. I felt like if we could get them into a hole early, they’d have trouble climbing back, and I thought our girls really came out focused and did a great job of really getting after it from the start.”

The Saintes went full steam ahead out of the half and outscored the Cardinals 17-2 in the third quarter and stayed in firm control for the rest of the way.