Saintes and Falcons split with Clarinda

St. Albert split Friday night’s Hawkeye Ten Conference action as the girls defeated Clarinda 58-23, while Clarinda won the boys game 66-45.
The Saintes(1-1) rebounded from Tuesday’s close defeat by Harlan on Tuesday night by seeing the offense kick start right away along with the defense as SA built an authoritative 22-10 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The defense turned up the full court pressure in the second half which led to multiple transition points that built a lead as big as 31-10 with under five minutes to go in the half, and while offensively the Saintes let off the gas a bit, the defense allowed just one shot make from the floor, and just five points overall to hold a 36-15 lead.
“I think we started off great,” Wettengel said. “I really emphasized with the girls that we need to get off to a good start against this team. I felt like if we could get them into a hole early, they’d have trouble climbing back, and I thought our girls really came out focused and did a great job of really getting after it from the start.”
The Saintes went full steam ahead out of the half and outscored the Cardinals 17-2 in the third quarter and stayed in firm control for the rest of the way.
“Defensively we just wanted to maintain being aggressive and set a tempo,” Wettengel said. “It created some turnovers which a lot of times in transition will help us score some easy baskets There were times I thought we reached too much and got in foul trouble, but for the most part I thought we did a great job of executing.”
Allie Petry had the game-high 20 points, Allison Narmi and Makenna Shepard each contributed eight points for SA.
For the boys game, Clarinda (3-0) came out dominating the boards to create multiple second chance point opportunities which put the Falcons (0-1) in an early 21-14 first quarter deficit.
The Falcons created some offense by executing on defense and cut the lead to 25-22 with three minutes to go until the half, but the Cardinals answered with a 14-5 run to close the quarter which gave the hosting Falcons an 11 point gap to fill.
“You could tell that was Clarinda’s third game already,” Larry Peterson said. “They’ve been playing, this was our first game and obviously this wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but I saw a lot of things that we can build on.”
“We’re still down a couple guys, so we got a couple of other guys trying to step up. I thought we played hard, we didn’t shoot very well, but again I saw a lot of things that we can build on.”
The Cardinals continued to find ways to build their lead in the second half, as well as found ways to keep the Falcons offense in check, along the way to a 21 point win. The Falcons will have a chance to quickly put this game behind them though, as they will be back on the court this weekend.
“We’re heading up to Ankeny Christian tomorrow so we don’t have time to dwell on this,” Larry Peterson said. “We got a good group of boys, they’re tough and we’ll get some things figured out in practice and we’ll be okay.”
Jeff Miller led the Falcons with 10 points, Carter White was right behind him with nine points of his own.
St. Albert boys next game will be Ankeny Christian on Dec. 5. The girls next game will be at Creston on Dec. 8.
