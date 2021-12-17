Saintes and Falcons top Trojans

The St. Albert bowling teams defeated Tri-Center on Friday evening at the Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.

The boys team beat the Trojans 3144-2117, and the girls beat the Trojans 2149-1932.

“I’m very proud of both teams for getting the win,” St. Albert coach Mike Klusman said. “For the boys, anytime you bowl over 3,000, it’s a good day. We were on fire in the singles match, and I don’t know if there was too much time in between the two games and the bakers or what, but our momentum didn’t carry over and we had a lot of splits. Still bowling a 3144 is impressive.

“The girls keep improving, Clare (Lewis) and Georgie (Bohnet) really led the way with some impressive games and I was impressed with how they played here as well.”

While the Falcons dealt with some rough spots in the baker games, the Falcons rolled in games one and two to a 2193 top-five total. Leading the way was junior Adam Denny who bowled a 480 in those two games.

“I think we bowled great today,” Denny said. “Everyone had their moments through. Jackson looked great especially in the bakers, Evan of course had an amazing series in the first two games. The Pekny brothers both did amazing all day, everyone was a part of our success today.”

Rounding out the top five was sophomore Evan White with a 467, junior Jackson Wigington bowled a 424, sophomore Cole Pekny had a 419, and senior Reese Pekny scored a 408.

Tri-Center’s best bowler was senior Grant Way with a 329. Rounding out the top five for T.C. was junior Matt Stowe with 292, senior Cole Meyer 286, senior Justin Osbahr with a 284, and senior Jace McKee with a 233.

On the girls’ side, Saintes junior Claire Lewis led the Saintes and all girl bowlers with a 314.

Rounding out the top five for St. Albert was sophomore Georgie Bohnet with a 311, sophomore Alexis Narmi bowled a 305, sophomore Sophie Sheffield scored a 278, and sophomore Olivia Gardner bowled a 275.

Junior Abby Schuett bowled the best score for Tri-Center’s girls with a 296. Behind her, and rounding out the top five was junior Becca Thayer with a 279, junior Sophia Sage bowled a 268, sophomore Shea Hopp scored a 258, and freshman Asha Goodman had a 211.

“The boys and girls tried their best and bowled hard,” Trojans coach Kelly Alfers said. “Some of them didn’t have their best day, but we have a lot of new kids out this year and just a couple of returners on both sides. We also have some of our original starters who aren’t here so given what we had I’m happy with how we did.”

St. Albert’s bowling teams will return to action on Jan. 6, 2022, in a triangular against Abraham Lincoln and Denison-Schleswig at the Thunderbowl at 3:30 p.m.

Tri-Center’s teams will return to the lanes on Jan. 10 2022 as the girls and boys head to Shenandoah.