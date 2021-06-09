Saintes buzz by Yellow Jackets

The St. Albert softball team defeated city foe, Thomas Jefferson, by scoring five unanswered runs to finish the game with a 5-1 win.
“We needed this one,” Saintes coach Lyndsay Daley said. “We’ve been in a lot of close games this year and just haven’t been able to pull it off. So this was a nice one to get.
“City wins are always big for us. Amy (Anderson) always has her girls ready to go. Like always they came ready to fight here so it was a key win for us tonight.”
The Yellow Jackets struck fast as they platted a run in the first inning to take a quick 1-0 lead. After going scoreless in the bottom half of the first, the Saintes scored the equalizer as Landry Miller scored the tying run in the bottom of the second of an RBI single from freshman Sophie Sheffield.
The Saintes then took the advantage as Sophie’s sister, Lainey Sheffield, hit a solo homer to center field. Mallory Daley hit a grounder that brought Olivia Gardner home, to put the hosting Saintes up 3-1.
The score would stay that way until the bottom of the sixth when Miller hit a two-out, in-the-park home run that also scored freshman Katelynn Hendricks to put St. Albert up 5-1.
“It felt nice to get the team going like that,” Miller said. “It felt like that was a very high point in the game and they just told me to keep going after sliding into third and I went all the way.”
Freshman Alexis Narmi got the win on the mound with her season-best 15 strikeouts to keep the Jacket batters in check. Getting an inner-city win was big, but winning after a few close defeats is also what Narmi and the Saintes were looking for as they continue a busy June schedule.
“This is a big win for us,” Narmi said. “We’ve started off a little rough this year. So this was a game we came into expecting to win, wanted to win, and needed to win, and especially with another great team like Harlan coming up next, this is a good win heading into that game and hopefully this game prepared us a bit for Harlan.”
St. Albert will host Class 4A No. 14 Harlan at 7:30 p.m. today at the Saintes softball field.
Thomas Jefferson (1-10) 100 000 0 — 1
St. Albert (3-6) 012 002 0 — 5