Saintes buzz by Yellow Jackets

The St. Albert softball team defeated city foe, Thomas Jefferson, by scoring five unanswered runs to finish the game with a 5-1 win.

“We needed this one,” Saintes coach Lyndsay Daley said. “We’ve been in a lot of close games this year and just haven’t been able to pull it off. So this was a nice one to get.

“City wins are always big for us. Amy (Anderson) always has her girls ready to go. Like always they came ready to fight here so it was a key win for us tonight.”

The Yellow Jackets struck fast as they platted a run in the first inning to take a quick 1-0 lead. After going scoreless in the bottom half of the first, the Saintes scored the equalizer as Landry Miller scored the tying run in the bottom of the second of an RBI single from freshman Sophie Sheffield.

The Saintes then took the advantage as Sophie’s sister, Lainey Sheffield, hit a solo homer to center field. Mallory Daley hit a grounder that brought Olivia Gardner home, to put the hosting Saintes up 3-1.

The score would stay that way until the bottom of the sixth when Miller hit a two-out, in-the-park home run that also scored freshman Katelynn Hendricks to put St. Albert up 5-1.