Saintes celebrate new year with 65-64 victory over Atlantic

Allie Petry scored a game-high 31 points, including the game winner down the stretch as St. Albert began 2021 with a 65-64 victory over Atlantic on Saturday in Council Bluffs.

With 37 seconds left and the Saintes clinging to a 61-59 lead, Lauren Williams stepped to the foul line for a 1-and-1. The 5-foot-11 junior stepped to the line and sunk the crucial front end, followed by a second make for two of her 17 points and a 63-59 Saintes cushion with 36 seconds remaining.

However, on Atlantic’s ensuing possession Lauren Nicholas drained a corner 3, trimming St. Albert’s lead to one at 63-62.

Atlantic’s got the ball back when their full-court pressure yielded a steal which they tuned into a Taylor McCreedy layup and a 64-63 lead.

St. Albert wasted no time inbounding the ball to Williams who found Petry underneath the basket for a contested layup and a 65-64 St. Albert lead with seven seconds remaining.

Atlantic’s Haley Rasmussen got a pretty good look on a runner in the paint, but the ball caromed off the rim and The Saintes secured the ball, going on to win their second straight.

St. Albert is scheduled to play at Red Oak on Tuesday, while Atlantic is at Kuemper Catholic on Friday.