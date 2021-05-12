Saintes claim share of conference title

The Saintes got Landry Miller seeded first and Allison Narmi seeded second.

St. Albert was hoping to get the No. 1 doubles seeded but was unable to. So when Alexis Narmi and Schewe pulled the upset it made a huge difference in the team standings.

“That was one of the key parts of our win today,” Miller said. “Obviously all of the people that placed, Landy, Allision and the No. 1 doubles team all got valuable points for us. I would say at the beginning of the day, that was huge.

“We expected Landy and Allison to go far. We expected and were hopeful that they would end up in the finals. I don’t know that our goal was for them to win it, but we wanted them to end up in the finals.”

Lewis Central was also at the meet and finished in sixth place out of 11 teams.

No. 1 doubles team of senior Maddie Parker and sophomore Oasis Opheim finished in eighth place after earning a win over junior Morgan Driskell and Sam Dunphy of Creston.

No. 1 singles, sophomore Lanee Olsen earned fifth place. She lost her first match but won three straight including an 8-2 win over Paola Marinez in the consolation finals.