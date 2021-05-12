Saintes claim share of conference title

For the first time in history, St. Albert girls tennis claimed a share of the Hawkeye 10 girls tennis conference championship on Monday.
The title came after junior Allison Narmi won the No. 2 singles bracket after upsetting the first-seeded Dension Freshman Kiana Schulz in the championship match.
Freshman Alexis Narmi and senior Anna Schewe also played a key role after scoring a huge upset. The No. 1 doubles squad came into the bracket seeded No. 10. They won their first match 9-7 over the No. 7 seed Hailey Meseck and Hannah Weber of Dension before knocking off the No. 2 seed Jessica Sun and Paige Gleason of Shenandoah.
Alexis Narmi and Schewe finished in fourth place in the No. 1 doubles bracket.
Sophomore Landry Miller placed second in the No. 1 single bracket.
“It was a great day,” co-coach Teri Miller said. “Kevin (White) and I are both super pleased and Gary (White). It really is a historic day for St. Albert women’s tennis. This was huge.”
Coming into the tournament, the coaches knew it was going to be a tough battle to win the tournament.
“Honestly, I don’t think Kevin or I were thinking of winning the Hawk 10,” Miller said. “But we were thinking of getting our players seeded.”
The Saintes got Landry Miller seeded first and Allison Narmi seeded second.
St. Albert was hoping to get the No. 1 doubles seeded but was unable to. So when Alexis Narmi and Schewe pulled the upset it made a huge difference in the team standings.
“That was one of the key parts of our win today,” Miller said. “Obviously all of the people that placed, Landy, Allision and the No. 1 doubles team all got valuable points for us. I would say at the beginning of the day, that was huge.
“We expected Landy and Allison to go far. We expected and were hopeful that they would end up in the finals. I don’t know that our goal was for them to win it, but we wanted them to end up in the finals.”
Lewis Central was also at the meet and finished in sixth place out of 11 teams.
No. 1 doubles team of senior Maddie Parker and sophomore Oasis Opheim finished in eighth place after earning a win over junior Morgan Driskell and Sam Dunphy of Creston.
No. 1 singles, sophomore Lanee Olsen earned fifth place. She lost her first match but won three straight including an 8-2 win over Paola Marinez in the consolation finals.
Senior Emily Burns and freshman Alexis Opheim also battled back from an opening loss to take fifth place.
Senior Katie Rodenburg finished with the highest placing for the Titans, third. She won her first match but fell in the semifinals to Allison Narmi but bounced back to win 8-4 over Karly Calvin of Creston.
Lewis Central head coach Aaron Rodenburg was hoping for a little bit better finish.
“It didn’t turn out the way that we had hoped,” he said. “I’m still proud of the way the girls responded to their initial losses. Worked hard to get to fifth place, a couple of them did. ... tomorrow is another day.”
St. Albert has its last regular season meet of the year at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday against Glenwood on the road.
Both teams will start the postseason at 9 a.m. on Saturday. St. Albert will travel to Denison while Lewis Central will host Thomas Jefferson in regionals.