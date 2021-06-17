Saintes defeat Knights

St. Albert softball snapped a three-game losing streak on Wednesday after defeating Fremont-Mills on the road, 8-1.

The Saintes jumped out to an early lead after scoring three runs in the top of the second and never gave up the lead.

The Knights scored their lone run in the bottom of the third to come within two but St. Albert added three in the fifth and one in the sixth and seventh.

Freshman Kylie Wesack went 3 for 3 from the plate including a double and a home run. She finished the game with two runs and two RBIs.

Junior Mallory Dalley recorded one hit, freshman Alexis Narmi went 2 for 4 with an home run, sophomore Jessica McMartin double in a run, freshman Georgie Bohnet went 2 for 3.

Narami also pitched all seven inning. She allowed one run on one hit while striking out eight batters.

St. Albert plays at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Lewis Central.

St. Albert (5-10) 030 031 1 -- 8

Fremont-Mills (4-10) 010 000 0 -- 1