Saintes earn conference triumph over Kuemper

It was a senior night worth celebrating for St. Albert.

The Saintes defeated Kuemper Catholic, 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 27-25, 25-17) on a night honoring seniors Allie Petry, Elizabeth Elkins and Maddie Estell.

The victory also snapped a six-game skid after a difficult early schedule for St. Albert.

Lainey Sheffield’s game-point ace secured a first-set victory, before the Knights responded by winning a back-and-forth second set.

That trend continued in the third set, but this time it was St. Albert that got the edge, outlasting the Knights 26-25, getting their 27th point on a Knights hitting error.

With that momentum, the Saintes finished the match with a 25-17 fourth-set – the only set not decided by three or fewer points.

St. Albert is now 3-8 overall and 1-2 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, and are back in action Saturday at the Red Oak Tournament.

Carroll Kuemper (9-5) 22 25 25 17—1

St. Albert (3-8) 25 23 27 25—3

