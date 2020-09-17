Saintes earn conference triumph over Kuemper

×
Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.
Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required.
St. Albert’s Allie Petry (3) and Allison Narmi (8) celebrate a point during the second set on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
St. Albert’s Lauren Williams (7) hits the ball toward Carroll Kuemper’s Sophie Badding (10) and Kenzie Schon (8) during the first set on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
St. Albert’s Georgie Bohnet (2) chases down the ball during the second set on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
St. Albert head coach Angie Lantz, second from left, speaks with her team during a timeout in the second set on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
St. Albert’s Allie Petry (3) hits the ball toward Carroll Kuemper’s Frannie Glynn (6) and Julia Mikkelsen (14) during the first set on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
St. Albert’s Maddy Horvath (15) passes the ball during the second set on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
St. Albert players celebrate an ace during the second set on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
St. Albert’s Allie Petry (3) attempts to block a shot during the second set on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
St. Albert’s Lainey Sheffield (14), Lauren Williams (7), Georgie Bohnet (2) and Ella Klusman (4) celebrate a point during the second set on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
St. Albert’s Allie Petry (3) hits the ball past Carroll Kuemper’s Frannie Glynn (6) during the second set on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
St. Albert’s Lauren Williams (7) hits the ball toward Carroll Kuemper’s Frannie Glynn (6) and Kamryn Venner (4) during the second set on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
St. Albert’s Elizabeth Elkins (5) and Allison Narmi (8) defend as Carroll Kuemper’s Kamryn Venner (4) hits the ball during the first set on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
St. Albert’s Lauren Williams (7) hits the ball toward Carroll Kuemper’s Kamryn Venner (4) and Sophie Badding (10) during the first set on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020.
It was a senior night worth celebrating for St. Albert.
The Saintes defeated Kuemper Catholic, 3-1 (25-22, 23-25, 27-25, 25-17) on a night honoring seniors Allie Petry, Elizabeth Elkins and Maddie Estell.
The victory also snapped a six-game skid after a difficult early schedule for St. Albert.
Lainey Sheffield’s game-point ace secured a first-set victory, before the Knights responded by winning a back-and-forth second set.
That trend continued in the third set, but this time it was St. Albert that got the edge, outlasting the Knights 26-25, getting their 27th point on a Knights hitting error.
With that momentum, the Saintes finished the match with a 25-17 fourth-set – the only set not decided by three or fewer points.
St. Albert is now 3-8 overall and 1-2 in the Hawkeye Ten Conference, and are back in action Saturday at the Red Oak Tournament.
Carroll Kuemper (9-5) 22 25 25 17—1
St. Albert (3-8) 25 23 27 25—3
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!