Saintes fall to West Monona 11-1 in six innings

ONAWA – St. Albert’s turnaround season came to an end on Friday as host West Monona defeated the Saintes 11-1 in six innings in the Class 2A – Region 1 semifinals.

Despite Friday’s season-ending loss, this year was a marked improvement for St. Albert, which finishes the season 8-11 with a regional semifinal appearance after going 4-29 last year. Even in an abbreviated season, this year marks the most wins for St. Albert softball since a 13-12 record in the 2015-16 season.

The Saintes will look to continue to build off this year’s momentum, but will have to replace seniors Olivia Barnes, Bella Dingus, Shelby Hatcher, Isabel Pershing and Presley Poor.

“We lose a very special group of seniors who have done so much to improve this program,” St. Albert head coach Lyndsay Daley said.

St. Albert (8-11) 000 100—1 2 3

West Monona (20-1) 005 312—11 11 1

2B: SA, Bella Dingus, Lainey Sheffield. WM, Megan Nichols,

MaKayla Haynes, Megan Bonham, Madison Chestnut.

